Before the Nissan Terra, which is being sold in various parts of the world, there was the Xterra. The rugged SUV based on Nissan's F-Alpha platform was sold in the US until 2015 when it was discontinued due to poor sales.

One of the Xterras sold in 2009 has been converted into a nifty motorhome, courtesy of a couple who goes by the name MoLeisureXventures. It isn't an ordinary conversion, though – it was a DIY conversion into a pop-top camper. More importantly, the converted Xterra pop-top camper will go on a mission: to explore the Americas from Alaska to Argentina.

Enoch explained the conversion on the video embedded atop this page. The most compelling addition to the rig is the pop-top tent, which was welded onto the body. He also had to cut off the roof, which puts the entrance to the roof tent inside the cabin. Even the upholstery in the modified cabin was DIY, made from tweed fabric.

Amenities inside the vehicle include an induction oven, a sink, some storage points, and the sleeping area above. It can go off-the-grid as well, with solar panels installed atop the tent's roof. The rig is 95 percent complete, according to Enoch.

Outside, the Xterra conversion is as rugged as it gets for off-road adventures. It has upgrades suspension, courtesy of Koni Raid 90 shocks. It also comes with aluminum skid plates and an airflow snorkel for desert running.

MoLeisureXventures has been living outdoors for two years now, with the goal of visiting all 63 US National Parks. After completing the mission – the only ones left are in Hawaii, American Samoa, and Alaska – the couple will move on to traverse the PanAmerican Highway from Prudhoe Bay in Alaska to the very tip of Argentina. They plan to complete the expedition in one year to better explore and immerse with the culture along the way.