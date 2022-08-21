Listen to this article

What would you do if you see an old white Ford E-450 with dualies at the back and a huge plain white box parked on a street? Probably nothing; you wouldn't even give it a second look.

That's the stealth that the owner of this feature motorhome was aiming for. Epic Skoolies has made that happen with this motorhome conversion, and the company gives us a walkaround of its latest work.

Most of the tour involves the inside, of course. Starting off with mood lighting in the hallway as you enter the motorhome from the back. The switches inside come with blue LEDs as well, which blend well with the stainless and teak wood combination for that premium feel.

In the living area, there are two couches that convert into full-size beds and hide storage spaces and electronics. There's a 32-inch smart TV as well, paired with two JBL speakers. The ceiling was built with tongue and groove pine, while the floor was made with vinyl plank. There's heating and cooling, while natural light comes from a skylight with shade.

The kitchen comes with a full-size refrigerator with stainless steel finish, while the propane cooktop comes with blue LEDs on the switches as well. To add to the premium touch, Epic Skoolies went for black penny tiles for the backsplash.

Those black penny tiles are found in the bathroom as well, specced to fit the owner's towering 6'5" height. Here you can see a Thetford porta potty with an electronic flush, plus one of the nicest shower areas we've seen in a motorhome. It's a rainfall-type shower with a water wand and water massage function, paired with a teak wood flooring.

To top it all off, this stealthy Ford box truck motorhome can go completely off-grid with its 20-gallon propane tank, 75-gal freshwater tank, and 50-gal gray water tank.