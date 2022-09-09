Listen to this article

About a month ago, Volkswagen unveiled the 2023 ID.4 with a starting price of $38,790 for the new base model. The German company is now previewing what the electric crossover can do off the paved roads with some modifications. With the ID. Xtreme concept unveiled today in Locarno, VW possibly previews factory upgrades and accessories that are hopefully going to be available to customers soon.

The machine is based on the ID.4 GTX which means it has all-wheel drive and software modifications boost the peak power by 87 horsepower (65 kilowatts) to 382 hp (285 kW). The concept rides on rally-ready 18-inch off-road wheels and sits further higher from the ground compared to the production ID.4 GTX. An additional crash bar and a modified front bumper create a visually stronger front fascia, while 50-millimeter wider front fenders complement the off-road look.

Gallery: VW ID. Xtreme

10 Photos

On the roof, there’s now an extra LED lighting sitting on a dedicated bar. Further protection for the body when in the trails is provided by a full aluminum underbody cover. A special aluminum guard also extends under the front bumper.

Volkswagen also developed a special driving noise which is output to the outside of the vehicle via a sound generator in the wheel housing. We don’t know what exactly this sound is but we suppose it has been designed to give the zero-emissions vehicle a bit more adventurous soul. Inside the cabin, there are new applications in the form of Alcantara inserts, new seats, and new orange accents.

Volkswagen says the vehicle has been developed based on an existing ID.4 test vehicle, which was transformed into what you see in the attached gallery retaining the original battery pack. Responsible for the project was Andreas Reckewerth from the Volkswagen Development department. “Мade by enthusiasts at Volkswagen for ID. enthusiasts,” the concept is not planned to receive a production version at this point.