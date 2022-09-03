Listen to this article

By all standards, the C7 generation Audi RS6 Avant was never a slouch. Its twin-turbo TFSi V8 engine made an outstanding power output in its class, and it was already almost a decade since it was introduced.

But some European folks from Europe just couldn't get enough. With an RS6 Avant going through stage 4 aftermarket tuning and a bevy of engine upgrades, the stealthy wagon here makes over 1,000 horses and hides underneath a satin black finish. Auditography gives us a quick look at the vehicle, along with the lot of upgrades it received.

Gallery: Tuned Audi RS6 Avant In Satin Black Finish

According to the channel, this Audi RS6 Avant from the Netherlands received stage 2+ tuning with upgraded exhaust manifolds, wastegates, and throttle body – all from Turbosystem. It also received 4bar map sensors from SRM and water-methanol injection stage 3 from Snow Performance, along with a Forge charge cooler with an upgraded CWA 100-3 intercooler pump, Dual low-pressure fuel pump with larger lines, and high-pressure fuel pumps from Autotech.

Even better, the owner, who goes by the name Dave (@black_rs_6 on Instagram), did the turning and mapping himself using the Dynospectrum tool. The result is an output of 1,200 horsepower (894 kilowatts) and 1,069 pound-feet (1,450 Newton-meters) of torque, but only when using 102 octane fuel.

This tuned RS6 Avant can sprint to 62 miles per hour (100 kilometers per hour) in 2.57 seconds, with a top speed of 217 mph (350 km/h). A quarter-mile run was clocked at under 10 seconds.

The satin black finish here was a wrap, while the whole build was done by DGM Performance, a tuning company based in Belgium. The car comes with Dynamic ride control with a 3P air ride airlift plus a set of 22-inch Vossen gloss black HF-2 wheels.

The video above should show you how this powerful wagon sounds. It was cut short, though, as the rear axle of the vehicle broke due to the tremendous amount of power it needed to handle.