There's a new point-of-entry for buyers seeking a sporty BMW electric coupe. The i4 eDrive35 has entered the scene, offering identical i4 styling and features with less power and a shorter range from a slightly smaller battery pack.

Under the skin, you'll actually find the same rear-wheel-drive powertrain with the same motor used in higher-spec i4 models. In the eDrive35, it's connected to a 70.2-kWh battery, of which 66 kWh is usable. That's down from 83.9 kWh (81.5 kWh usable) for the eDrive40, and as such, power and range also drop. It generates 281 hp (210 kW) and 295 pound-feet (400 Newton-meters) of torque. The estimated range on a full charge is 260 miles.

By comparison, the i4 eDrive40 has 335 hp (250 kW) and 317 lb-ft (430 Nm) of twist. It goes an estimated 300 miles on a charge and can reach 60 mph in 5.8 seconds. Curiously, BMW quotes a nearly identical 0-60 mph time for the eDrive35, hitting the benchmark in 5.8 seconds. When power in the battery gets low, it has a 180-kW fast-charge capability that can replenish the pack from 10 percent to 80 percent in 32 minutes.

Otherwise, the rest of the i4 eDrive35 is the same as its higher-trim siblings. That includes the glass cockpit blending a 12.3-inch driver display with a 14.9-inch center screen into a single stretch of glass. Standard and optional equipment is equal to the eDrive40, though performance-seeking buyers will want the i4 M50. It includes a second motor driving the front wheels, offering a combined 536 hp (400 kW) and a 0-60 mph time under 4 seconds. The drawback, however, is range. The M50 can only get approximately 245 miles on a charge.

The other drawback is price. The range-topping M50 starts $67,295 but you can step into the eDrive35 for $52,395. Both prices included a $995 destination charge. Deliveries for the eDrive35 are expected to begin in early 2023.