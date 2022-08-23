Listen to this article

The Mercedes-AMG GT 4-Door Coupe has some styling revisions on the way. This gallery gives us our first look at the design changes.

The Mercedes engineers apply camouflage to the front end, and the material hides a lot. The lower fascia continues to have a trapezoidal opening in the center, and we can see the outline of the inlets in the corners. The grille's shape doesn't appear to change at all, and we expect the vertical slats are still part of the design.

Gallery: Mercedes AMG GT 4-Door Facelift Spied

15 Photos

Along the side, the company puts a piece of camouflage over the area where the front fender vents are. The covering might indicate the designers are tweaking the styling of this element.

Our spies believe this vehicle is in an early stage of development. This is because there are no changes to the taillights, and the tail is identical to the current model. Usually, when automakers refresh a model, there are revisions to both the front and rear bumper.

Mercedes just made minor changes to the AMG GT 4-Door Coupe lineup for the 2022 model year. The front fascia received a look more akin to the AMG GT 63 S by tweaking the front fascia.

Depending on the trim level, the 2022 AMG GT 4-Door Coupe was available with several new exterior color options. Spectral Blue Metallic, Spectral Blue Magno, Green Light Magno, and Manufaktur Rubellite Red Metallic joined the paint options.

There are no details yet about any powertrain changes for the updated model, and there are no signs of tweaks in these photos. Currently, the range-topper in the lineup is the Mercedes-AMG GT 63 S E Performance plug-in hybrid. It combines a twin-turbo 4.0-liter V8 and an electric motor, which mounts to the rear axle. This setup produces a total of 831 horsepower (620 kilowatts) and an earth-moving 1,033 pound-feet (1,400 newton-meters) of torque. The 6.1-kilowatt-hour battery offers 7.5 miles (12 kilometers) of purely electric driving.

The AMG GT 4-Door Coupe originally debuted in 2018 and had a public premiere at the Paris Motor Show. It went on sale for the 2019 model year.