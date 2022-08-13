Listen to this article

Certified car nuts are definitely no strangers to the Porsche 918 Spyder. The limited-run nameplate was introduced by the German automaker as its hypercar, shocking the industry with outstanding numbers that were nothing to scoff at during the time of its release. What's even more shocking was its pricing, which was over $800,000 then but has increased to over a million at this time due to the car's rarity.

But if you don't have the means to shell out seven digits for an exotic Porsche, you might want to consider the next best thing – the 992-generation 911 Turbo S.

However, has the Porsche 911 Turbo S already caught up with the expensive hypercar in terms of straight-line speed? That's what this drag race wanted to find out, courtesy of the UK's Carwow.

In black and white, the Porsche 918 Spyder has all the advantages over the 911. The naturally aspirated 4.6-liter V8 mill and two electric motors produce a total output of 875 horsepower (652 kilowatts) and a massive 944 pound-feet (1,280 Newton-meters) of torque. The hybrid hypercar is even lighter at 3,616 pounds (1,640 kilograms).

The Porsche 911 Turbo S's twin-turbo 3.8-liter flat-six is no pushover, though. It punches out 641 hp (478 kW) and 590 lb-ft (800 Nm) of torque, pulling 3,691 lbs (1,674 kg) of weight. In fact, the 911 Turbo S is quicker from zilch to 62 miles per hour (100 kilometers per hour) than the 918 Spyder by two-tenths of a second.

That said, can the newer 911 catch up to the hypercar in a quarter-mile drag race? The video atop this page should settle the score. There's nothing you can do about that massive price gap, though.