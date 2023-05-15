The Porsche 918 Spyder was discontinued in 2015 after a short two-year production run, which saw exactly 918 examples roll off the assembly lines. To date, it’s still the last hypercar to come from Porsche, despite many rumors over the years. But even eight years after its discontinuation, the 918 Spyder is still an impressive machine.

Case in point, a 2015 918 Spyder with the Weissach package does a spectacular top-speed test run at Space Florida's Launch and Landing Facility, Kennedy Space Center, in Florida. The video at the top of this page shows the hypercar launching from a standstill and reaching a top speed of 214 miles per hour at the 2.3-mile-long track.

Gallery: 2015 Porsche 918 Spyder

15 Photos

The run takes place at about 2:00 PM local time and the temperature of the track is 75 degrees Fahrenheit. The surface is a mix of concrete and asphalt and there is just a minimal elevation change of 0.25 inches. The entire track is 3.22 miles long, but the car apparently has only the first 2.3 miles at its disposal.

As a reminder, the 918 Spyder is powered by a hybrid powertrain consisting of a 4.6-liter V8 engine that comes from the brand’s LMP2 race car and is supported by two electric motors and a 6.8-kilowatt-hour battery pack. The system’s output is rated at 875 horsepower and 944 pound-feet of torque. The video states the power is 887 hp but that is the figure in metric horsepower.

About a month ago, the same car was featured in another video shot at the same location. The previous clip showed the hypercar reach almost 173 mph at a shorter, half-mile section of the track. It’s probably worth mentioning that Porsche’s official top speed figure for the 918 Spyder is 214 mph, which matches what the car achieves in this new video.