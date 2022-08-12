Listen to this article

The Honda Pilot is getting a significant makeover for the 2023 model year. It’ll debut sometime this year, but Honda has just kicked off the SUV’s teaser campaign. And the first teaser image didn’t reveal anything. Thankfully, Kolesa.ru has shared a pair of unofficial renderings that preview the redesigned model, showing off the potential styling changes.

Spy shots of the new Pilot showed the model covered in camouflage, hiding the major design aspects, but these renderings attempt to peel that back. They show off a more sharply styled SUV, with thin headlights, vertical vents in the bumper, and a large but straightforward grille. This matches what we have seen in the spy photos.

Gallery: 2023 Honda Pilot Unofficial Renderings

2 Photos

Spy shots of the SUV’s rear have been less revealing, but the renderings suggest the Pilot will wear a full-width taillight element. It’s sporty looking, with a noticeable roof spoiler. The black cladding and silver insert on the rear bumper add to its performance-oriented aesthetic.



While Honda’s teaser image didn’t reveal much, we have learned that the rugged TrailSport trim will return with the redesign. The company didn’t detail the trim, but we expect the SUV to receive a rugged visual makeover with unique touches, and we’d be excited for more. Honda said that this Pilot TrailSport would be its most capable SUV ever.

Honda hasn’t mentioned anything about the Pilot’s engine lineup. We don’t expect any significant changes, with the SUV’s current 3.6-liter V6 likely continuing its tour in the model. The engine currently produces 280 horsepower (205 kilowatts). The Pilot will allegedly ride on the same platform as the current Acura MDX.

We haven’t seen the interior, and that’s one area the renderings can’t show. However, it should receive an overhaul, just like the exterior.

We’re still waiting for Honda to announce the Pilot’s official debut date. We don’t expect it’ll be much longer now that the automaker is teasing the model. August is almost half over, and September will be here within a few weeks, so the clock is ticking for Honda to reveal the Pilot in 2022.

Gallery: 2023 Honda Pilot Spy Photos