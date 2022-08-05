Listen to this article

If a collaboration between Lincoln and Shinola sounds familiar, it should. Last year, the two companies teamed up on the Aviator Shinola concept – a Lincoln Aviator SUV with some Shinola influence added in. The Detroit-based lifestyle company is known for high-end watches, and now it's Shinola's turn to offer something with Lincoln influence.

Two special timepieces are on the table, each one celebrating Lincoln's 100th anniversary. The watches are part of the Shinola Runwell series; each has Lincoln branding engraved on the back, and they come in a special Lincoln 100 Years wooden box. Both watches also have a Lincoln badge on the face, but from there, styles differ slightly.

Gallery: Shinola Runwell Lincoln Anniversary Watches

14 Photos

The Shinola Runwell Sport Chronograph features three dials in the face, which is where you'll find the tiny Lincoln badge in the second sub-eye. It features rose gold on the bezel with black and rose gold for the dials and hands, an homage to similar trim featured on the Aviator Shinola concept. Should you choose the optional leather strap, you'll get another Lincoln badge stamped into the band.

The Shinola Runwell Automatic isn't quite as fancy, though it still features Lincoln logos on the black face and the tip of the black leather strap. Numbers are finished in rose gold, with a polished stainless steel case contrasting against the black face and strap. It's slightly smaller than the Runwell Sport – 39.5 millimeters versus 48 millimeters – and presented as a unisex watch.

"Shinola and Lincoln both have a reputation for design excellence and a pursuit of craftsmanship and quality," said Shinola Vice President of Creative Design Ruthie Underwood. "Our Runwell Chronograph and Runwell Automatic celebrate the Born in Detroit heritage both brands share, and the commitment to build products that last and are loved over a lifetime. "We’re honored to partner with Lincoln on this project."

"As we celebrate 100 years with another iconic brand who is equally committed to craftsmanship, design, and artistry, we are proud to showcase our combined approach to luxury with these Shinola watches – a memento to mark Lincoln’s anniversary," said Lincoln North American Director Michael Sprague.

Neither Lincoln nor Shinola mentions a price for the two watches, of which 500 for each model will be made.