The 2023 Volkswagen ID.4 arrives with a new entry-level Standard grade and updates throughout the trim levels. VW is now building the EV in Chattanooga, Tennessee. The improved model goes on sale this fall.

All grades of the ID.4 look a bit different for the 2023 model year. The exterior now comes with gloss black trim on the front bumper. Inside, there's a 12-inch infotainment screen across the lineup, rather than the 10-inch display from the previous base trim. The forward collision warning system gains cyclist detection, and the safety tech suite gets Park Assist Plus.

The new ID.4 Standard starts at $38,790 after the $1,295 destination fee, which is $3,735 less than the base model from the 2022 model year. This trim level comes with a 62-kilowatt-hour battery pack, rather than the 82-kWh capacity from the other grades. This unit provides an estimated range of 208 miles (335 kilometers), versus 275 miles (443 kilometers) for the Pro with the bigger battery. The Standard has a single electric motor making 201 horsepower (150 kilowatts).

The ID.4 Standard comes standard with LED headlights and 19-inch wheels. Inside, there is fabric upholstery with leatherette on the seat side bolsters. Buyers can choose between a Stone color with black and gray trim or Nutmeg with brown accents. It has dual-zone climate control, a six-speaker stereo, and heated seats.

There's also now the ID.4 S. The model gets adaptive LED headlights, illuminated VW badges, and 20-inch wheels. It features perforated, leatherette inserts for the seats. The front chairs have eight-way power adjustment and four-way massage lumbar. The steering wheel is heated. There's also a panoramic fixed glass roof with an electric sunshade and a power tailgate.

The Pro S Plus trim replaces the Gradient package from the previous model year. These models are identifiable from their black roof with silver rails, silver trim on the bumpers, and a grade-exclusive design for the 20-inch wheels. It also gets power-folding mirrors. Tech amenities include an Area View camera system, three-zone climate control with rear controls, and heated outer rear seats.

The table below shows the pricing for the 2023 ID.4 in comparison to last year's trims.