Electric vehicles are not perfect. They're generally more expensive than their gasoline counterparts while being substantially heavier. Enthusiasts will also argue they lack the emotion only an ICE can deliver and can't match the driving dynamics of a traditional vehicle. That may very well be true, but there’s no denying an EV is ludicrously quick off the line thanks to its virtually instant torque delivery.

As this video shows, it doesn't have to be a supercar let alone a hypercar to deliver neck-twisting acceleration. A compact crossover, the Kia EV6 is not a sports car in the traditional sense of the meaning. Nevertheless, the range-topping GT variant is a force to be reckoned with and can play in the big leagues when it comes to accelerating from a standstill. YouTuber Petrol Ped lined up the speedy electric crossover against an identical vehicle for a couple of silent drag races to show once again EVs are incredibly quick.

In the first showdown, the EV6 GT managed to reach 60 mph (96 km/h) in only 3.37 seconds, which is already better than the 3.5-second sprint time quoted by Kia. In the follow-up drag race, he managed to improve his performance by lowering the time to 3.27 seconds. That's not too shabby for a practical family-oriented compact crossover that weighs about 2,200 kilograms (4,850 pounds). It's a brave new world out there when a Kia has Porsche levels of acceleration, at least from 0 to 60 mph.

We're expecting a similar level of performance from the upcoming Hyundai Ioniq 5 N since it's going to use the same E-GMP platform and dual-motor setup as the EV6 GT. Details about horsepower and torque are unclear for now, but these shouldn't be too different from the 577 hp and 546 lb-ft (740 Nm) available in the equivalent Kia. Time will tell whether the more luxurious Genesis GV60 will receive the go-faster treatment as well.

In an ideal EV world, these South Korean brands would install the hardware in a two-seater sports car that would trim a lot of weight for even better performance.