Listen to this article

If you’ve ever been in Europe, you’ve probably seen the Mercedes-Benz TN / T1N, also unofficially known as the Bremer Transporter. It was a series of vans and trucks, still regarded as possibly the most reliable and indestructible Mercedes commercial vehicles in history. A solid LCV is always a good choice for a camper, right? Then, what better camper base than a version of the TN / T1N, skilfully transformed into a well-equipped home on wheels?

The camper you see in the gallery below was first registered for use in 1988 when a company called Auto Trail bought it and started converting it into a camper. Still in business today, the firm was run by Bill Boasman and Barry Holmes and founded in 1982. It is currently on sale by Handh, which acquired it in April last year from its previous owner, who had owned it since it was just a few years old.

Gallery: Mercedes-Benz 310 camper van for sale

13 Photos

This camper is best for those looking to experience an old-school trip as the equipment is period correct with some features that cannot be found in a modern RV anymore. These include, for example, a VHS video player and a factory 2.3-liter naturally aspirated gasoline engine. A Mercedes 310 fitted with a gas mill is a rare sight, but the seller explains this ensures a little more power is available compared to the frugal four- and five-cylinder diesel engines, usually found under the hood of vans from the TN / T1N series.

Just recently, the camper underwent a partial restoration, including wheel refurbishment with five new tires fitted, a brake overhaul, a fuel system rebuild with a solenoid cut-out fitted adjacent to the gas tank, and a replacement gas tank filler valve, carburetor overhaul, and others. A new roof light has also been fitted.

The vehicle currently shows 30,270 miles on the odometer and the seller says these are “believed to be genuine.” With just two previous owners, the Mercedes 310 camper is in very good shape and comes with lots of invoices and receipts for recent work. The seller points out that the toilet cassette requires replacement and the water tank will need sterilizing before use, though. The estimated price of the camper is between £10,000 and £12,000, which translates to $12,100-$14,532.