The Chevrolet Silverado EV – GM’s direct competitor for the Ford F-150 Lightning – won’t go on sale until the spring of 2023 but the truck already enjoys a solid interest from potential customers. The electric pickup is part of General Motors’ plan to produce 400,000 electric vehicles between 2022 and 2024, and it is apparently doing a great job of attracting attention from future EV owners.

GM’s CEO Mary Barra spoke earlier this week during an investors’ call following the release of the automaker’s second-quarter financial results and unveiled the Silverado EV enjoys 150,000 reservations from potential customers. We spoke with Chevrolet to confirm the information and all we can say is that it’s absolutely accurate. About 65 percent of those reservations come from conquest customers, which means they are new to the brand.

The electric Silverado was unveiled in January this year but Chevrolet is currently putting the finishing touches and a camouflaged prototype with body cladding was spied about a month ago. Merely hours after the official debut, Chevy announced the RST First Edition model sold out in just 12 minutes. The first to arrive on the market next spring, however, is the base WT with RST First Edition deliveries following in the fall. The standard RST trim will arrive in the summer of 2024 for the 2025 model year.

During GM's recent Q2 earnings call, Mary Barra also said General Motors has more than 80,000 reservations for the GMC Hummer. This is a hugely impressive number given the electric truck’s starting price of $79,995 and GM is probably happy that about 42 percent of those reservations come from customers that are new to the company. About 60,000 reservations, or approximately 75 percent, are from customers that are new to the GMC brand with the biggest markets being California, Florida, and Texas.

Back to the Silverado EV, Chevrolet already unveiled the truck in its full glory and released a lot of information about it, though we are probably not going to see it at Chevy’s showrooms until the second quarter of next year.