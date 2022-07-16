Listen to this article

These days, trucks define the American automotive culture. As the bestsellers in the industry since time immemorial, these huge and burly machines continue to represent the US in various forms.

But that isn't the case in the '60s and '70s. Back then, pony cars were the American obsession and were ubiquitous on roads, so much so that both decades were known as the muscle car era, and up to this day have greatly affected the American automotive lifestyle.

The US Postal Service wants to commemorate those days by introducing five new stamps into its Forever Stamps collection.

Just like the Hot Wheels Forever Stamps in 2018, the Pony Car Forever Stamps will be decorating your snail mail through five of the most iconic muscle cars ever. The lineup of stamps includes the 1969 Ford Mustang Boss 302, the 1969 Chevrolet Camaro Z/28, the 1969 AMC Javelin SST, the 1970 Dodge Challenger R/T, and the 1967 Mercury Cougar XR-7 GT.

The introduction of the Pony Car Forever Stamps will happen on August 25, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. PT. It will be held at the Great American Stamp Show in California, in partnership with the American Philatelic Society. The ceremony is free and open to the public, though attendees are encouraged to RSVP at the USPS website.

Customers can purchase the commemorative stamps in four ways: through the Postal Store website, by calling 844-737-7826, by mail through USA Philatelic, or physically at Post Office locations in the US.

Meanwhile, the competition between the still existing muscle cars in the US is still on after the first half of 2022. The Ford Mustang still leads the way with the Dodge Challenger following behind. The Chevy Camaro needs some catching up to do as we usher our way into the second half of the year.