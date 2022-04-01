The time is now to enter for a chance to win this one-of-a-kind, single-owner 1970 Ford Mustang Boss 302. And that's not all. The latest Dream Giveaway prize pack also includes $25,000 to pay for the taxes. Motor1.com readers who donate $25 or more will receive double the entry tickets into the giveaway, so don't let this opportunity pass you by.

What makes this Mustang so unique is its paint. Ford didn't offer the Mustang in Burnt Orange Poly from the factory. Instead, the owner had to special order it from the 1969 Lincoln color chart. Out of the 7,000 Boss 302s Ford produced, only this one wore the orange paint, which was a $94.60 upgrade in late 1969 when it rolled off the assembly line.

Underneath its long hood sits a 302-cubic-inch V8 that produced 290 horsepower (213 kilowatts) when it was new. The engine links to a four-speed manual transmission, with the car’s odometer reading 59,000 miles. The iconic coupe also came from the factory with a Traction-Lok rear and 3.91 rear gear. What more does one need?

The car might have a long history, but the owner kept extensive documentation of its life. Not only do the documents include typical memorabilia like the Monroney, owner's manual, and service records, but also the dealer's new-car thank you letter, a vanity license plate, an assembly inspection card, a temporary owner card, and a warranty plate.

The Ford Mustang became an icon in the 1960s and 1970s.