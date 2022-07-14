Listen to this article

The Apocalypse Juggernaut 6X6 is the latest creation from the company that specializes in taking trucks and SUVs and performing six-wheel-drive conversions. This one uses a Ram TRX as a starting point but receives extensive modifications, including a major power upgrade. Prices start at $297,999

The Juggernaut packs the 6.2-liter supercharged Hellcat V8 but with tuning that pushes the output to 850 horsepower (634 kilowatts), rather than 702 hp (523 kW) in the stock Ram TRX. The power runs through Apocalypse's full-time six-wheel-drive system with locking differentials and and a Dana 60 rear axle. The builder says the truck can tow up to 20,000 pounds.

Gallery: Apocalypse Manufacturing Juggernaut 6x6 Ram TRX

9 Photos

For getting around off-road, the Juggernaut rides on 22-inch wheels with 40-inch tires. There are also five driving modes: Sport, Drag Race, Baja, Rock, and Mud. A Custom setting lets owners select their preferred settings and save this setup for future use.

"This one-of-a-kind creation is essentially a compilation of our greatest builds, truly borrowing the best aspects and features previously highlighted in our 180 6x6s currently on the road," said Joseph Ghattas, owner, engineer, and head designer of Apocalypse Manufacturing.

The company also overhauls the TRX's appearance. The combined grille and bumper in front is steel, and there are massively flared fenders for maximizing wheel travel. The roof has an integrated LED light bar. The rear fenders are similarly prominent. The back bumper is also a steel piece.

The cargo bed measures nearly nine feet long. A power-operated, weatherproof cover is lockable to protect whatever the owner is hauling.

Apocalypse's gallery of images doesn't show the Juggernaut's interior. The company reports that the cabin can comfortably seat folks who are seven feet tall. There's a 12-inch infotainment display and a Harman Kardon stereo. For getting a good view outside of the big vehicle, there is a live rear mirror camera and bird's eye view display.