The official Instagram account for the General Motors Design studios is full of fantastic art. Some of it is rather abstract, while other postings show vehicle exteriors and interiors crafted in detail. This time around, we have a sketch of a pretty snazzy Chevrolet interior. And while there's nothing official regarding the car it belongs to, we can't help thinking this could've been the next-generation Camaro.

The manual transmission lever in the center console is the giveaway. The C8 Chevrolet Corvette offers no such option, and there's nothing else in Chevy's lineup that would welcome a three-pedal setup, either with the platform or the people buying it. Could it depict a future Corvette? That is highly unlikely, as this interior lacks the prominent center spine prevalent in the C8's greenhouse. And it would make sense to see some Corvette influence in a next-gen Camaro, notably with the digital dash and the squared-off, two-spoke steering wheel.

As for the rest, the center console with a triangular armrest and cupholders on the passenger side is nearly identical to the current Camaro. The narrow windows also fit the part, and if you look closely through the windshield, that's a power bulge on the hood. So yeah, this could well be the greenhouse for the next-generation Camaro, which would be rather exciting if Chevrolet was building one. Sadly, that's also highly unlikely.

To be clear, the Camaro isn't officially dead yet. Every question we've asked Chevrolet about Camaro's future has come back inconclusive, though there's no indication that a seventh-generation model is in development. A planned Z/28 was canceled in 2019, and save for a slight rebound through the first half of 2022, Camaro sales have been on the skids for years.

At this time, rumors point to 2024 as the end of the line for Chevrolet's pony car. That coincides with the planned sixth-generation lifecycle, but before it bows out we could get a special edition of some sort honoring the long-time Ford Mustang competitor. We suspect 2023 will see a few tears shed in the Chevrolet camp.

