Ferrari’s return to Le Mans is one step closer to reality. Last month, the Italian automaker revealed that the car would begin testing “in the coming weeks,” and now we have photos and a video capturing the car at Ferrari’s Fiorano test track. This is our first full look at the upcoming LMH race car that will ferry Ferrari to its first FIA World Endurance Championship campaign in 50 years.

Ferrari covers the race car in a full-body camouflage wrap, which hides the car’s styling details. However, there are some design aspects no amount of camo can conceal, like its gargantuan rear wing. Also visible are the roof-mounted intake and the blade-like front end that hovers over a large opening. The front fenders are massive and sit higher than the body of the vehicle, giving it some odd proportions that could be a trick of the camouflage.

Ferrari won’t return to Le Mans until next year, giving the automaker plenty of time to test and perfect its race car. This is just the beginning of the car’s development, with the car spending more time in the garage than on the track. However, Ferrari has planned for more track time at a proper race track.

Ferrari also teased the racer, showing the car in an illuminated reflection, but it doesn’t show anything the spy shots don’t reveal. The car looks long and low, and you can see the massive wing, too. We don’t know what Ferrari will use to power the new racer, but the video captures the exhaust note, and it sounds downright menacing.

When Ferrari returns to the WEC next year, it’ll be facing off against several competitors thanks to a collaboration between the ACO, FIA, and IMSA on the rules for the LMH and LMDh classes. This will allow the two classes, which IMSA considers a single called GTP, to compete against each other in Europe. Cadillac, Porsche, Acura, and others are fielding LMDh cars, while Ferrari, Toyota, and Peugeot prep LMH racers. Next year’s Le Mans looks like it’ll be full of excitement.