Acura has released the first images of the ARX-06 LMDh prototype. It will race in next year's IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship, where it'll face off against competitors from BMW, Porsche, Cadillac, and others in the GTP category.

The teasers, which look like Magic Eye book rejects, conceal the hybrid's design with a wild wrap that looks identical to the background, but not all is hidden. The front has a massive splitter that feeds into a substantial front opening. The outside front bumper sports massive canards, all of which Acura designed to help keep the car glued to the pavement.

The racer's design came from the same stylists that create the company's production car designs. They created the initial sketches and narrowed them down to several designs before making a scale model. The team then did aerodynamics and wind tunnel testing before seeking feedback from Honda Performance Development and the partner teams.

"The process we used in creating the exterior design for the Acura ARX-06 is exactly the same as how we create a new Acura passenger vehicle," said Dave Marek, Acura Executive Creative Director.

Acura continued to refine the race car's design through the testing and evaluation process, culminating in the design the company is now hiding in the new teasers. Acura designed the ARX-06 in connection with HPD and Oreca, the French chassis constructor it continues to work with.

While the ARX-06 rides on an Oreca chassis, the racer will feature an Acura-specific internal combustion unit and unique aerodynamics, along with the design. Acura will continue its partnership with Wayne Taylor Racing and Meyer Shank Racing for the 2023 season.

When it hits the race track next year, it'll face off against a stable of fierce competitors. There are cars coming from BMW, Porsche, Cadillac, and even Lamborghini. It'll be exciting to see the various automakers competing at such a high level. The ARX-06 stands for Acura Racing eXperimental, generation 6. It's the latest in a line of endurance racers from the company, which first started in 1991.