The 2023 Toyota GR Corolla will arrive at dealers in October 2022, according to a post showing a leaked internal memo on the GR Corolla Forum. Motor1.com reached out to Toyota for info about this document's legitimacy. "Thanks for reaching out. We can’t confirm an on-sale at this time," a spokesperson told us.

When Toyota launched the GR Corolla, it said that the entry-level Core model would debut before the end of the year. This timing fits with the internal memo's claim about the hot hatch arriving at showrooms in October.

The GR Corolla Core looks less aggressive than the hotter Circuit Edition and Morizo Edition that are arriving in the 2023 calendar year. This grade lacks the bulging hood and forged carbon-fiber roof from the Circuit. The front and rear Torsen limited-slip differentials are part of an optional Performance Package, rather than being standard.

Buyers of the Core still get the G16E-GTS 1.6-liter turbocharged three-cylinder engine making 300 horsepower (224 kilowatts) and 273 pound-feet (370 Newton-meters). It runs through a six-speed manual with a rev-matching function. The all-wheel-drive system has 60-40, 50-50, and 30-70 front-rear torque split settings.

The Core's cabin includes a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster and an 8.0-inch infotainment screen. The upholstery is a mix of Brin Naub faux suede and synthetic leather in a black-and-red color scheme. Optional upgrades include a Cold Weather package that adds heated front seats and a heated steering wheel. There's also a Technology Package with navigation, an upgraded stereo, and wireless smartphone charging.

A Toyota spokesperson previously told Motor1.com that the company planned to build over 5,000 examples of the Core model. It only intended to make 1,500 examples of the Circuit Edition. Just 200 units of the Morizo Edition are coming to the United States.

Expect there to be high demand for all GR Corolla variants, but the interest in the Morizo should be particularly high. Its engine has an increased torque output of 295 lb-ft (400 Nm), and the gearbox has shorter gearing. The ratios for the differential gears are also shorter. Inside, the model loses the rear seats.