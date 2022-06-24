Listen to this article

In the vast majority of cases, a car's new generation effectively replaces the old one. Every now and then, there is an exception. The Niro is one of them as the original model launched in 2016 is sticking around even though Kia recently launched its successor. Renamed Niro Plus, the crossover has not only gained the updated corporate badge, but also a minor bump in size as it's been stretched and comes with a slightly taller roof.

The Kia Niro Plus was unveiled at the end of April when Kia called it a purpose-built vehicle intended for taxi operators as well as for ride-hailing services. Interestingly, we've now learned there is also a camper version, which it too has been elongated by 10 millimeters (0.4 inches) while the height has increased by 80 mm (3.1 in). Consequently, there's now a tad more headroom and legroom for the passengers sitting in the back.

2022 Kia Niro Plus

17 Photos

The good folks over at Asian Petrolhead spent some quality time with the niche vehicle, which now comes with a grab handle on the B-pillar and a red reflector built into the rear door cards for added safety. The camping items are available as an accessory and vary from an air mattress and a table to a chair and a storage bag. Optionally, the plus-sized Niro can be fitted with a tailgate protector and a detachable table. Various storage nets and a household power socket bolster the crossover’s outdoorsy nature.

While the video features the purely electric model, Kia also sells the Niro Plus as a plug-in hybrid. Although people in the market for a tiny camper don't really care about 0 to 60 mph times, we can see the EV completed the sprint in a decent 6.9 seconds. Since it's not much bigger than the regular first-generation model, it doesn't feel all that different behind the wheel.

At the end of the day, the Niro Plus is an honest car we wouldn’t mind seeing outside of its domestic market as a more affordable alternative to the newer and fancier model.