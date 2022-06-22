Listen to this article

At long last, BMW has revived the M Touring formula after discontinuing the M5 E61 more than a decade ago. Bavaria's first-ever M3 with a long roof was actually the M3 E46 Touring concept from 2000, but it never materialized as a production model. Now, the G81 is finally here to take on the AMG C63 Estate and the RS4 Avant. As expected, the speedy family car is offered only with xDrive and the more potent 503-hp Competition specification.

The M3 Touring arguably pulls off the vertical grille better than any other recent BMW, although we're fairly certain there are more than a few people who would rather have a more classic design akin to the M5's. Speaking of which, the super sedan isn't much heavier than the fast estate. At 1,865 kilograms (4,111 lbs), the M3 wagon is only 30 kg (66 lbs) lighter than an M5. At the same time, it's a hefty 85 kg (187 lbs) heavier than the all-wheel-drive M3 Sedan.

2023 BMW M3 Touring

81 Photos

Although the 3 Series LCI in both body styles has received a set of slightly sharper headlights, the M3 Touring uses the same headlights as the M3 and M4 models. However, it does get the newer iDrive 8 with the 12.3-inch driver's display and 14.9-inch touchscreen sitting side by side within a single piece of curved glass. The latest infotainment has already been implemented in the M3 Sedan, less than two years since the G80 was officially unveiled.

The M3 Touring doesn't sacrifice any of the practicality as you still get the full 500 liters (17.6 cubic feet) of cargo capacity with the rear seats in place and 1,510 liters (53.3 cubic feet) after folding them. It also retains the separate opening of the tailgate's glass as well as the 40:20:40-split rear seat backrest. With features such as a boot partition net, anti-slip rails, and a storage compartment underneath the boot floor, it remains a wagon through and through.

A forbidden fruit in the United States, the 2023 BMW M3 Touring is celebrating its public debut this week at the Goodwood Festival of Speed.