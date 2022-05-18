Listen to this article

BMW USA sadly hasn't sold the 3 Series Touring G21 and the situation won't be any different with the LCI unveiled today. As we've already seen on the sedan, the mid-cycle update for the 3er brings discreet exterior updates and a radical transformation inside the cabin where the adoption of iDrive 8 has massively changed the dashboard. The curved glass now takes center stage, integrating the 12.3-inch driver's display and the 14.9-inch touchscreen.

The long-roof 3 Series is shown here in the 330e flavor with the M Sport Package and a newly added "electrified by i" badge on the charging port cap. While this PHEV version is available in the United States, Europe and other markets also get a lesser 320e configuration. As a matter of fact, if you read the attached PDF document you'll realize BMW has a much wider array of powertrains, including a bunch of diesels topping out with an inline-six for the M340d. With the mid-cycle revisions, all engines now have 48V mild-hybrid tech.

2023 BMW 3 Series Touring

Traditionalists are happy to see there are no split headlights while the kidneys have a normal size. BMW says the headlights – which are full-LED as standard – are now "much slimmer," although that seems to be an exaggeration. They do look sharper with the inverted "L"-shaped daytime running lights, while the optional adaptive headlights get the familiar blue accents.

The back of the car has remained largely the same, but BMW points out that the exhaust tip diameter is now either 90 or 100 mm depending on the engine. Even the entry-level 3er gets 17-inch alloy wheels whereas the M Sport Package and M Performance models start from 18 inches. With this being the Touring, the standard roof rails have a glossy black finish. Alternatively, they can be had with a satin aluminum appearance.

As old as yours truly, the 3 Series Touring is celebrating its 35th anniversary. BMW mentions the wagon remains in high demand, especially in Europe where one in five 3 Series sold is the estate. It's even more popular at home in Germany. Outside of the Old Continent, the facelifted model will continue to be sold in New Zealand, Australia, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, and Hong Kong, among others.

With no 3 Series Sports Wagon in the US, the M3 Touring likely debuting next month at the Goodwood Festival of Speed will also be a forbidden fruit.