Folks who’ve already ordered a 2023 Corvette Stingray have one good reason to be grateful they didn’t procrastinate. Starting today, the price of the mid-engined sports car is $2,300 higher than before, with a base of $64,200 plus $1,395 destination for a 1LT coupe.

According to Corvette Blogger, that delta applies to other members of the Stingray family as well. The Chevrolet Corvette 2LT coupe is $72,895 with destination, while the 3LT is $77,545. If the coupe’s removable roof panel isn’t enough and you want the Stingray convertible's power-folding hardtop, prepare to shell out even more. The 1LT convertible starts at $73,095, rising to $79,895 for the 2LT and $84,545 for the 3LT. The $2,300 extra is in addition to the $1,000 price hike given to the 2023 Corvette back in March, and it's not yet reflected on the automaker's build-your-own tool as of press time.

We confirmed the increase with Trevor Thompkins, from Chevrolet’s car, performance, and motorsports communications team.

“The MSRP of the 2023 Corvette Stingray coupe and convertible has increased effective June 13,” Thompkins said. “Customers with sold orders submitted prior to when the price increase became effective will not be impacted by the change. We monitor and adjust pricing on all our products regularly, and we’re confident the Corvette remains a winning formula of performance and attainability.”

On that last front, Thompkins is certainly correct. There aren’t many $65,000 cars out there that can hit 60 miles per hour (97 kilometers per hour) in three seconds, much less ones with exotic, mid-engined styling and a 70-year heritage. But while the price increase isn’t likely to put any brand-new 2023 Corvette shoppers in the poor house, it’s a bit frustrating nevertheless. The ‘Vette is still a shade cheaper to start than the Porsche 718 Cayman ($64,850), but that $2,300 relative to the old model places it that much further out of reach of most of us.