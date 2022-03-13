There are many to skin a classic Volkswagen Beetle. Aside from the usual beach buggy or rat rod, there have been several amusing builds for the Love Bug. From high-powered dragsters to using their parts to form a go-kart, transforming a Beetle is limited only by one's imagination.

We've also been seeing the old Bug turned into mobile homes. But a Californian named Sergio took a different approach in building a Beetle camper. Instead of dropping a (mini) motorhome body on it, he turned the car into a teardrop camper.

Sergio's teardrop camper started in life as a 1965 Beetle. The owner said it took about four years to get to where it is now but added that work never finishes on this project. The front end was chopped off to form the teardrop shape, and a few inches were removed from the top. The front of the camper was made from the fenders of another Beetle.

It has a sunroof to let more light inside, plus a roof rack to store extra luggage. Sergio also sealed off one side of the Beetle by removing the windows. There is only one door left, and it serves as the entrance to the humble abode.

The tiny camper also has a small kitchen. It sits where the engine was, and it features an oven with a built-in coffeemaker, a portable stove, and a sink. Its battery and the five-gallon water supply reside under the mini-cooking area.

For a camper that small, the bed inside is pretty sizable. Other amenities include two large storage spaces, a lamp, a clothes hook, and a fan. It's not jam-packed with TVs and other toys, but it looks like a nice place to kick back and relax.

The Beetle teardrop camper can't move on its own, but it's great seeing these old cars repurposed tastefully. That said, we are curious about what car Sergio uses to tow the camper. It's nice to think he drives another Volkswagen to pull it around town.