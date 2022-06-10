BMW announces pricing for its full 2023 model lineup in the United States, and many of its products are becoming more expensive. In some cases, the increase is as little as a bit over a hundred dollars, but other vehicles now cost several thousand dollars more.
The table below shows each BMW product, the 2023 price, the difference, and the vehicle's start of production.
|Model
|2023 Model Year Price (Not Including $995 Destination Fee)
|Price Change
|Production Start Date
|i4 eDrive40
|$55,900
|+$500
|7/2022
|i4 M50
|$67,300
|+$1,400
|7/2022
|iX xDrive50
|$84,100
|+$900
|7/2022
|i7 xDrive60
|$119,300
|--
|7/2022
|228i sDrive Gran Coupe
|$36,600
|+$900
|7/2022
|228i xDrive Gran Coupe
|$38,600
|+$900
|7/2022
|M235i xDrive Gran Coupe
|$46,400
|+$900
|7/2022
|230i Coupe
|$37,400
|+$1,050
|7/2022
|230i xDrive Coupe
|$39,400
|+$1,050
|7/2022
|M240i Coupe
|$47,900
|+$1,350
|7/2022
|M240i xDrive Coupe
|$49,900
|+$1,350
|7/2022
|330i Sedan
|$42,300
|+$850
|7/2022
|330i xDrive Sedan
|$44,300
|+$850
|7/2022
|330e Sedan
|$43,300
|+$350
|7/2022
|330e xDrive Sedan
|$45,300
|+$350
|7/2022
|M340i Sedan
|$54,850
|+$150
|7/2022
|M340i xDrive Sedan
|$56,850
|+$150
|7/2022
|M3 Sedan
|$72,800
|+$2,700
|7/2022
|M3 Competition Sedan
|$76,700
|+$3,700
|7/2022
|M3 Competition Sedan xDrive
|$80,800
|+$3,700
|7/2022
|430i Coupe
|$47,400
|+$1,600
|7/2022
|430i xDrive Coupe
|$49,400
|+$1,600
|7/2022
|M440i Coupe
|$58,250
|+$1,550
|7/2022
|M440i xDrive Coupe
|$60,250
|+$1,550
|7/2022
|M4 Coupe
|$74,700
|+$2,700
|7/2022
|M4 Competition Coupe
|$78,600
|+$3,700
|7/2022
|M4 Competition Coupe xDrive
|$82,700
|+$3,700
|7/2022
|M4 CSL
|$139,900
|--
|7/2022
|430i Gran Coupe
|$45,900
|+$700
|7/2022
|M440i Gran Coupe
|$57,450
|+$1,250
|7/2022
|M440i xDrive Gran Coupe
|$59,450
|+$1,250
|7/2022
|430i Convertible
|$55,500
|+$2,200
|7/2022
|430i xDrive Convertible
|$57,500
|+$2,200
|7/2022
|M440i Convertible
|$66,250
|+$2,050
|7/2022
|M440i xDrive Convertible
|$68,250
|+$2,050
|7/2022
|M4 Competition Convertible xDrive
|$89,700
|+$3,200
|7/2022
|530i Sedan
|$54,800
|+$600
|7/2022
|530i xDrive Sedan
|$57,100
|+$600
|7/2022
|530e Sedan
|$56,400
|+$850
|7/2022
|530e xDrive Sedan
|$58,700
|+$850
|7/2022
|540i Sedan
|$61,600
|+$1,650
|7/2022
|540i xDrive Sedan
|$63,900
|+$1,650
|7/2022
|M550i xDrive Sedan
|$79,900
|+$3,100
|7/2022
|M5 Sedan
|$107,900
|+$4,200
|7/2022
|740i
|$93,300
|--
|7/2022
|760i xDrive
|$113,600
|--
|7/2022
|X1 xDrive28i (U11)
|$38,600
|--
|7/2022
|X2 sDrive28i
|$36,600
|--
|3/2022
|X2 xDrive28i
|$38,600
|--
|3/2022
|X3 sDrive30i
|$45,400
|+$1,700
|8/2022
|X3 xDrive30i
|$47,400
|+$1,700
|8/2022
|X3 M40i
|$59,950
|+$2,150
|8/2022
|X3 M
|$72,900
|+$2,800
|9/2022
|X4 xDrive30i
|$53,400
|+$1,600
|8/2022
|X4 M40i
|$64,650
|+$2,250
|8/2022
|X4 M
|$76,400
|+$2,800
|9/2022
|X5 sDrive40i
|$61,600
|+$1,000
|8/2022
|X5 xDrive40i
|$63,900
|+$1,000
|8/2022
|X5 xDrive45e
|$65,700
|+$2,000
|8/2022
|X5 M50i
|$85,400
|+$2,600
|8/2022
|X5 M
|$108,900
|+$2,800
|8/2022
|X6 xDrive40i
|$70,100
|+$2,750
|8/2022
|X6 M50i
|$89,100
|+$2,850
|8/2022
|X6 M
|$113,700
|+$4,100
|8/2022
|X7 xDrive40i
|$77,850
|+$2,950
|8/2022
|X7 M60i
|$103,100
|--
|8/2022
|ALPINA XB7
|TBD
|TBD
|TBD
In addition to increasing the prices on many models, BMW is also making mid-year changes to the cost of several 2023 products. This time, the table shows the vehicle, orginal price, new cost, and the difference.
|Model
|Original Price (Not Including $995 Destination Fee)
|New Price (Not Including $995 Destination Fee)
|Difference
|430i xDrive Gran Coupe
|$47,200
|$47,900
|+$200
|840i Coupe
|$85,000
|$87,500
|+$2,500
|840i xDrive Coupe
|$87,900
|$90,400
|+$2,500
|M850i xDrive Coupe
|$99,900
|$102,500
|+$2,600
|M8 Coupe
|$130,000
|$134,100
|+$4,100
|840i Convertible
|$94,400
|$97,100
|+$2,700
|840i xDrive Convertible
|$97,300
|$100,000
|+$2,700
|M850i xDrive Convertible
|$109,400
|$112,500
|+$2,700
|M8 Convertible
|$139,500
|$143,700
|+$4,200
|840i Gran Coupe
|$85,000
|$87,500
|+$2,500
|840i xDrive Gran Coupe
|$87,900
|$90,400
|+$2,500
|M850i xDrive Gran Coupe
|$99,900
|$102,500
|+$2,600
|M8 Gran Coupe
|$130,000
|$134,100
|+$4,100
|ALPINA B8 Gran Coupe
|$139,900
|$144,900
|+$5,000
|iX M60
|$105,100
|$108,900
|+$3,800
|Z4 sDrive30i
|$49,900
|$51,500
|+$1,600
|Z4 M40i
|$63,700
|$65,300
|+$1,600
BMW is hardly alone in increasing the prices of its vehicles. Recently, we've seen similar moves for the 2023 Subaru Crosstrek, Subaru BRZ, Audi's lineup in the US, the Lexus LS, and more. Chevrolet bucked the trend by cutting the cost of the Bolt and Bolt EUV.
Source: BMW
About this article