BMW announces pricing for its full 2023 model lineup in the United States, and many of its products are becoming more expensive. In some cases, the increase is as little as a bit over a hundred dollars, but other vehicles now cost several thousand dollars more.

The table below shows each BMW product, the 2023 price, the difference, and the vehicle's start of production.

Model 2023 Model Year Price (Not Including $995 Destination Fee) Price Change Production Start Date
i4 eDrive40 $55,900 +$500 7/2022
i4 M50 $67,300 +$1,400 7/2022
iX xDrive50 $84,100 +$900 7/2022
i7 xDrive60 $119,300 -- 7/2022
228i sDrive Gran Coupe $36,600 +$900 7/2022
228i xDrive Gran Coupe $38,600 +$900 7/2022
M235i xDrive Gran Coupe $46,400 +$900 7/2022
230i Coupe $37,400 +$1,050 7/2022
230i xDrive Coupe $39,400 +$1,050 7/2022
M240i Coupe $47,900 +$1,350 7/2022
M240i xDrive Coupe $49,900 +$1,350 7/2022
330i Sedan $42,300 +$850 7/2022
330i xDrive Sedan $44,300 +$850 7/2022
330e Sedan $43,300 +$350 7/2022
330e xDrive Sedan $45,300 +$350 7/2022
M340i Sedan $54,850 +$150 7/2022
M340i xDrive Sedan $56,850 +$150 7/2022
M3 Sedan $72,800 +$2,700 7/2022
M3 Competition Sedan $76,700 +$3,700 7/2022
M3 Competition Sedan xDrive $80,800 +$3,700 7/2022
430i Coupe $47,400 +$1,600 7/2022
430i xDrive Coupe $49,400 +$1,600 7/2022
M440i Coupe $58,250 +$1,550 7/2022
M440i xDrive Coupe $60,250 +$1,550 7/2022
M4 Coupe $74,700 +$2,700 7/2022
M4 Competition Coupe $78,600 +$3,700 7/2022
M4 Competition Coupe xDrive $82,700 +$3,700 7/2022
M4 CSL $139,900 -- 7/2022
430i Gran Coupe $45,900 +$700 7/2022
M440i Gran Coupe $57,450 +$1,250 7/2022
M440i xDrive Gran Coupe $59,450 +$1,250 7/2022
430i Convertible $55,500 +$2,200 7/2022
430i xDrive Convertible $57,500 +$2,200 7/2022
M440i Convertible $66,250 +$2,050 7/2022
M440i xDrive Convertible $68,250 +$2,050 7/2022
M4 Competition Convertible xDrive $89,700 +$3,200 7/2022
530i Sedan $54,800 +$600 7/2022
530i xDrive Sedan $57,100 +$600 7/2022
530e Sedan $56,400 +$850 7/2022
530e xDrive Sedan $58,700 +$850 7/2022
540i Sedan $61,600 +$1,650 7/2022
540i xDrive Sedan $63,900 +$1,650 7/2022
M550i xDrive Sedan $79,900 +$3,100 7/2022
M5 Sedan $107,900 +$4,200 7/2022
740i $93,300 -- 7/2022
760i xDrive $113,600 -- 7/2022
X1 xDrive28i (U11) $38,600 -- 7/2022
X2 sDrive28i $36,600 -- 3/2022
X2 xDrive28i $38,600 -- 3/2022
X3 sDrive30i $45,400 +$1,700 8/2022
X3 xDrive30i $47,400 +$1,700 8/2022
X3 M40i $59,950 +$2,150 8/2022
X3 M $72,900 +$2,800 9/2022
X4 xDrive30i $53,400 +$1,600 8/2022
X4 M40i $64,650 +$2,250 8/2022
X4 M $76,400 +$2,800 9/2022
X5 sDrive40i $61,600 +$1,000 8/2022
X5 xDrive40i $63,900 +$1,000 8/2022
X5 xDrive45e $65,700 +$2,000 8/2022
X5 M50i $85,400 +$2,600 8/2022
X5 M $108,900 +$2,800 8/2022
X6 xDrive40i $70,100 +$2,750 8/2022
X6 M50i $89,100 +$2,850 8/2022
X6 M $113,700 +$4,100 8/2022
X7 xDrive40i $77,850 +$2,950 8/2022
X7 M60i $103,100 -- 8/2022
ALPINA XB7 TBD TBD TBD

In addition to increasing the prices on many models, BMW is also making mid-year changes to the cost of several 2023 products. This time, the table shows the vehicle, orginal price, new cost, and the difference.

Model Original Price (Not Including $995 Destination Fee) New Price (Not Including $995 Destination Fee) Difference
430i xDrive Gran Coupe $47,200 $47,900 +$200
840i Coupe $85,000 $87,500 +$2,500
840i xDrive Coupe $87,900 $90,400 +$2,500
M850i xDrive Coupe $99,900 $102,500 +$2,600
M8 Coupe $130,000 $134,100 +$4,100
840i Convertible $94,400 $97,100 +$2,700
840i xDrive Convertible $97,300 $100,000 +$2,700
M850i xDrive Convertible $109,400 $112,500 +$2,700
M8 Convertible $139,500 $143,700 +$4,200
840i Gran Coupe $85,000 $87,500 +$2,500
840i xDrive Gran Coupe $87,900 $90,400 +$2,500
M850i xDrive Gran Coupe $99,900 $102,500 +$2,600
M8 Gran Coupe $130,000 $134,100 +$4,100
ALPINA B8 Gran Coupe $139,900 $144,900 +$5,000
iX M60 $105,100 $108,900 +$3,800
Z4 sDrive30i $49,900 $51,500 +$1,600
Z4 M40i $63,700 $65,300 +$1,600

BMW is hardly alone in increasing the prices of its vehicles. Recently, we've seen similar moves for the 2023 Subaru Crosstrek, Subaru BRZAudi's lineup in the US, the Lexus LS, and more. Chevrolet bucked the trend by cutting the cost of the Bolt and Bolt EUV.  

