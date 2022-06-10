Listen to this article

BMW announces pricing for its full 2023 model lineup in the United States, and many of its products are becoming more expensive. In some cases, the increase is as little as a bit over a hundred dollars, but other vehicles now cost several thousand dollars more.

The table below shows each BMW product, the 2023 price, the difference, and the vehicle's start of production.

Model 2023 Model Year Price (Not Including $995 Destination Fee) Price Change Production Start Date i4 eDrive40 $55,900 +$500 7/2022 i4 M50 $67,300 +$1,400 7/2022 iX xDrive50 $84,100 +$900 7/2022 i7 xDrive60 $119,300 -- 7/2022 228i sDrive Gran Coupe $36,600 +$900 7/2022 228i xDrive Gran Coupe $38,600 +$900 7/2022 M235i xDrive Gran Coupe $46,400 +$900 7/2022 230i Coupe $37,400 +$1,050 7/2022 230i xDrive Coupe $39,400 +$1,050 7/2022 M240i Coupe $47,900 +$1,350 7/2022 M240i xDrive Coupe $49,900 +$1,350 7/2022 330i Sedan $42,300 +$850 7/2022 330i xDrive Sedan $44,300 +$850 7/2022 330e Sedan $43,300 +$350 7/2022 330e xDrive Sedan $45,300 +$350 7/2022 M340i Sedan $54,850 +$150 7/2022 M340i xDrive Sedan $56,850 +$150 7/2022 M3 Sedan $72,800 +$2,700 7/2022 M3 Competition Sedan $76,700 +$3,700 7/2022 M3 Competition Sedan xDrive $80,800 +$3,700 7/2022 430i Coupe $47,400 +$1,600 7/2022 430i xDrive Coupe $49,400 +$1,600 7/2022 M440i Coupe $58,250 +$1,550 7/2022 M440i xDrive Coupe $60,250 +$1,550 7/2022 M4 Coupe $74,700 +$2,700 7/2022 M4 Competition Coupe $78,600 +$3,700 7/2022 M4 Competition Coupe xDrive $82,700 +$3,700 7/2022 M4 CSL $139,900 -- 7/2022 430i Gran Coupe $45,900 +$700 7/2022 M440i Gran Coupe $57,450 +$1,250 7/2022 M440i xDrive Gran Coupe $59,450 +$1,250 7/2022 430i Convertible $55,500 +$2,200 7/2022 430i xDrive Convertible $57,500 +$2,200 7/2022 M440i Convertible $66,250 +$2,050 7/2022 M440i xDrive Convertible $68,250 +$2,050 7/2022 M4 Competition Convertible xDrive $89,700 +$3,200 7/2022 530i Sedan $54,800 +$600 7/2022 530i xDrive Sedan $57,100 +$600 7/2022 530e Sedan $56,400 +$850 7/2022 530e xDrive Sedan $58,700 +$850 7/2022 540i Sedan $61,600 +$1,650 7/2022 540i xDrive Sedan $63,900 +$1,650 7/2022 M550i xDrive Sedan $79,900 +$3,100 7/2022 M5 Sedan $107,900 +$4,200 7/2022 740i $93,300 -- 7/2022 760i xDrive $113,600 -- 7/2022 X1 xDrive28i (U11) $38,600 -- 7/2022 X2 sDrive28i $36,600 -- 3/2022 X2 xDrive28i $38,600 -- 3/2022 X3 sDrive30i $45,400 +$1,700 8/2022 X3 xDrive30i $47,400 +$1,700 8/2022 X3 M40i $59,950 +$2,150 8/2022 X3 M $72,900 +$2,800 9/2022 X4 xDrive30i $53,400 +$1,600 8/2022 X4 M40i $64,650 +$2,250 8/2022 X4 M $76,400 +$2,800 9/2022 X5 sDrive40i $61,600 +$1,000 8/2022 X5 xDrive40i $63,900 +$1,000 8/2022 X5 xDrive45e $65,700 +$2,000 8/2022 X5 M50i $85,400 +$2,600 8/2022 X5 M $108,900 +$2,800 8/2022 X6 xDrive40i $70,100 +$2,750 8/2022 X6 M50i $89,100 +$2,850 8/2022 X6 M $113,700 +$4,100 8/2022 X7 xDrive40i $77,850 +$2,950 8/2022 X7 M60i $103,100 -- 8/2022 ALPINA XB7 TBD TBD TBD

In addition to increasing the prices on many models, BMW is also making mid-year changes to the cost of several 2023 products. This time, the table shows the vehicle, orginal price, new cost, and the difference.

Model Original Price (Not Including $995 Destination Fee) New Price (Not Including $995 Destination Fee) Difference 430i xDrive Gran Coupe $47,200 $47,900 +$200 840i Coupe $85,000 $87,500 +$2,500 840i xDrive Coupe $87,900 $90,400 +$2,500 M850i xDrive Coupe $99,900 $102,500 +$2,600 M8 Coupe $130,000 $134,100 +$4,100 840i Convertible $94,400 $97,100 +$2,700 840i xDrive Convertible $97,300 $100,000 +$2,700 M850i xDrive Convertible $109,400 $112,500 +$2,700 M8 Convertible $139,500 $143,700 +$4,200 840i Gran Coupe $85,000 $87,500 +$2,500 840i xDrive Gran Coupe $87,900 $90,400 +$2,500 M850i xDrive Gran Coupe $99,900 $102,500 +$2,600 M8 Gran Coupe $130,000 $134,100 +$4,100 ALPINA B8 Gran Coupe $139,900 $144,900 +$5,000 iX M60 $105,100 $108,900 +$3,800 Z4 sDrive30i $49,900 $51,500 +$1,600 Z4 M40i $63,700 $65,300 +$1,600

BMW is hardly alone in increasing the prices of its vehicles. Recently, we've seen similar moves for the 2023 Subaru Crosstrek, Subaru BRZ, Audi's lineup in the US, the Lexus LS, and more. Chevrolet bucked the trend by cutting the cost of the Bolt and Bolt EUV.