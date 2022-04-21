Audi is launching its 2023 models in the United States with a number of small and more significant updates across the range. Additional standard and optional equipment is seen from the entry-level A3 and Q3 to the flagship A8 and Q7/Q8. Also, the German automaker will expand its electric vehicle lineup later during the calendar 2022 with the launch of the Q4 E-Tron and Q4 Sportback E-Tron.

Starting with the A4 family, the 40 and 45 models get standard LED headlights with integrated LED daytime running lights. The Premium Plus trim receives Bang and Olufsen audio system, while adaptive cruise control is now added to the Convenience package for the entire A4 range including S4. New wheel and appearance options are also introduced for the 2023 model year.

Both the S6 and S7 now have more standard equipment for the Premium trim, including adaptive cruise control. Both models continue to be powered by a 4.0-liter V8 engine good for 444 horsepower, mated to a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic and a Quattro all-wheel-drive system. The 2023 RS7, meanwhile, gets a remote park assist feature added to the Executive Package, as well as a black Dinamica headliner.

Following its facelift for the 2022 model year, the Audi A8 now benefits from smaller updates across the range. On the tech side, a remote park assist is added to the Executive package, while HD matrix-design LED headlights are available as part of the Comfort plus package. The sportier S8 gets a Valcona leather interior with rhombus stitching including integration into the door panels as standard.

Moving to the Q range of crossovers and SUVs, the base Q3 gets standard LED headlights with LED DRLs across the entire range, as well as a wireless phone charging pad. New wheel options are available for the Q3 40 and Q3 45 models, as well as a new optional appearance package.

All Q5 and SQ5 models receive an adaptive cruise control as standard for 2023. The more expensive trims of Audi’s best-selling model in the United States also get OLED taillights. The larger Q7 comes with a new base 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine for 2023 MY with 261 hp. Standard for the flagship Q8 and SQ8 in 2023 are HD matrix-design LED headlights, headlight washers, and coming/leaving home animation for the headlights and taillights.

