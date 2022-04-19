The 2023 Subaru BRZ launches the second model year of the sports coupe's second generation. Pricing for it starts at $29,615 after the $1,020 destination fee. There are only two trim levels available: Premium and Limited.

The table below shows the pricing for the 2023 BRZ lineup and compares the cost to the 2022 model year.

Model 2023 Price After $1,020 Destination 2022 Price After $960 Destination Price Difference BRZ Premium 6MT $29,615 $28,955 $660 BRZ Premium 6AT $31,115 $30,555 $560 BRZ Limited 6MT $32,115 $31,455 $660 BRZ Limited 6AT $33,815 $33,255 $560

The 2023 BRZ continues to use a 2.4-liter naturally aspirated flat four-cylinder engine making 228 horsepower (170 kilowatts) and 184 pound-feet (249 newton-meters). Buyers can select a six-speed manual or six-speed automatic to drive the rear wheels.

Models with the automatic get Subaru's EyeSight safety assistance tech. The features include adaptive cruise control, pre-collision braking, lane departure and sway warning, lead vehicle start alert, and high beam assist.

The Premium grade comes standard with LED headlights for the high and low beams. It rides on 17-inch wheels with a dark gray finish. These models also have a Torsen limited-slip differential.

Inside, a 7.0-inch digital instrument panel and an 8.0-inch infotainment display. Dual-zone climate control is standard. All models have black upholstery with red stitching. Leather covers the steering wheel, gearshift boot, and parking brake boot.

The BRZ Limited adds to the Premium's features. It has 18-inch matte gray wheels with Michelin Pilot Sport 4 tires, heated exterior power mirrors, and two additional speakers for the stereo. The model also gains safety tech like blind-spot detection, lane-keep assist with rear cross-traffic alert, and steering responsive headlights. Models with the automatic gearbox have reverse automatic braking.

The Limited grade has Ultrasuede upholstery with red leather accents. Brin Nuab faux nubuck instrument covers the panel visor and door trim. It also comes standard with dual-mode heated front seats.

In Japan, Subaru and Toyota operate the GR86/BRZ Cup racing series for these models. The competitive machines are largely the same as the stock versions, except for an air-cooled engine oil cooler and cooling fins for the rear differential cover. Inside, there's a six-point roll cage and driver safety harness.