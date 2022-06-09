Listen to this article

When Ford launched the Transit Connect, attention fell to its capability as a small, efficient cargo hauler. Sure, you could throw some sleeping bags in the back for a weekend adventure, but using one as a full-service camper van? Space is limited, but this straightforward upfit manages to check all the boxes, including a full bathroom with a stand-up shower.

Nicknamed Lil Tripper, this 2011 Transit Connect isn't the prettiest camper conversion on the block but it's still impressive to behold. The custom roof delivers much-needed headroom to move around, and it also allows for the aforementioned shower. It's positioned at the very back on the driver's side, with what appears to be a cassette toilet on the passenger side. There's also a small sink in that area, mounted next to a refrigerator and a large air conditioner that holds station between the bathroom and sliding side door.

A two-person dining area takes up the rest of the driver's side, and it converts into a sleeping area according to the auction listing at Cars & Bids. Photos only show sleeping accommodations for one, though there's a large folding shelf with a ladder above it. We don't think that's meant for a person, but it at least offers more storage room in the compact van. There's additional storage space up high at the front, along with a microwave for cooking.

Gallery: 2011 Ford Transit Connect Camper Van

8 Photos

For extra cooking, you'll need to step outside. A propane stove is mounted in a fold-out compartment in the sliding door, and there's a manually-operated awning overtop for shade and protection from the elements. Storage capacity for water or electricity isn't mentioned, but the van is equipped with external hookups for both.

It's not what we'd call an aesthetically pleasing build, but it's certainly functional. As for the rest of the van, it's listed as being a standard-issue Transit Connect with a 2.0-liter four-cylinder making 136 horsepower (101 kilowatts), riding on stock suspension. It only shows 9,000 miles on the odometer, so apparently, it's camped more than it's traveled.

This clever van isn't the smallest camper conversion we've seen, but with fuel prices at record highs, it could be a relatively economical choice for weekend getaways without leaving behind all the comforts of home.