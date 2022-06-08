Listen to this article

The Ford Maverick is the Blue Oval’s newest truck, and it’s proving to be a popular model for the brand. The automaker had to pause taking orders for the 2022 model earlier this year, so you’ll be hard-pressed to get one in your driveway. Those lucky enough to own one are already going above and beyond to modify it, like Justin and his 2022 Maverick First Edition, which features a custom slide-in camper with a pop-up roof tent.

The video Justin posted above shows off the homemade build that features many of the amenities you’d want in a simple slide-in camper. Space is limited with the Maverick’s tiny bed, but that’s enough room for a fridge, a sink, a portable toilet, and an eight-foot-long bed. The camper also has 400 watts of solar, a 100-amp-hour lithium battery bank, a 14-gallon stainless steel water tank, and a 3-gallon stainless steel water heater.

Page 253 of the Maverick’s owners manual recommends that owners not install a slide-in camper, but it doesn’t explicitly prohibit it either. The Maverick might be a truck, but it’s small and new, and the aftermarket is still catching up. However, this is a custom-made camper made from aluminum. It’s laser-cut, TIG welded together, and powder coated. Sitting on top of the custom camper is the pop-up tent, which provides the sleeping space.

The entire camper setup without the gear weighs 700 pounds (317 kilograms), well below the Maverick’s 1,500-lbs (680 kg) payload capacity. Justin added a two-inch suspension lift to the pickup, turning this into a proper overland vehicle.

According to Justin, the Maverick still returns about 22 miles per gallon on the highway, which is suitable for a truck but slightly below the EPA’s 29-mpg rating. The Maverick, which features Ford’s EcoBoost engine and all-wheel drive, sports a two-inch suspension lift with BF Goodrich tires at all four corners. Those upgrades paired with the 700-lb camper will ding fuel economy, but this build seems well worth the sacrifice.