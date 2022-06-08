Listen to this article

Just a few days ago, Mercedes-Benz unveiled the new GLC with an evolutionary design and two available models in the United States. It doesn’t look dramatically new but it takes after the new C-Class and the significant tech upgrades it brought. We don’t have a launch date yet, but we know a coupe-SUV version is also under development and it won’t take long until we see it in full.

However, you don’t have to wait until the official debut to see the new GLC Coupe as our colleagues and friends at Kolesa.ru have prepared exclusive renderings previewing the new model. In fact, you don’t have to be a car guru to accurately envision the new coupe-SUV as it is largely based on the new GLC. It’s also worth noting that we haven’t had the chance to spy the upcoming new GLC Coupe yet so this is purely based on the look of the new GLC.

Gallery: 2024 Mercedes-Benz GLC Coupe renderings

2 Photos

As you can see from the attached images, the new GLC Coupe will likely mirror the design of the new GLC from the front fascia to the B-pillar. The rear end is where most of the design changes will be focused with a sloped roofline and probably a nice small spoiler making all the difference. Other than that, visually and mechanically, the two models are going to be identical.

Just like the new C-Class, at least for now, the GLC is available only with engines with up to four cylinders. In the United States, both the GLC 300 and the GLC 300 4Matic come with a 2.0-liter mill, producing 258 horsepower (192 kilowatts) and 295 pound-feet (400 Newton-meters) of torque. An integrated starter-generator system provides an additional 23 hp (17 kW) and 148 lb-ft (200 Nm) of torque boost. Both the FWD and AWD models are equipped exclusively with a nine-speed automatic gearbox.

The new GLC is slightly longer than its predecessor with the same width and a few millimeters wider tracks. Expect the same dimensions changes for the GLC Coupe too, which will have a positive effect on the interior and cargo space. We expect to see the new GLC Coupe in full before the end of this year.