In March this year, we saw a potential new Buick logo from a leaked photo but it didn’t unveil the whole story. The American luxury brand now reveals its updated emblem officially and announces it will become a fully electric brand by the end of the current decade. The new simplified look of the Buick logo reflects the brand’s transformation from a traditional to an EV-only automaker.

The first production electric vehicle from the automaker will be launched on the North American market in 2024. Future EV products from Buick will be marketed under the Electra name, “drawing inspiration from the brand’s history.”

“The Buick brand is committed to an all-electric future by the end of this decade,” Duncan Aldred, global vice president, Buick and GMC, comments. “Buick’s new logo, use of the Electra naming series, and a new design look for our future products will transform the brand.”

As hinted by a trademark filing from earlier this year, the updated Buick logo will no longer feature a circular shape and will instead incorporate three horizontally aligned shields. The new badge, which will debut on production models starting next year, will reflect “fluid movements,” which will be found in the future design language of Buick’s electric vehicles. The Wildcat concept is the perfect representation of this new design language.

The updated logo is accompanied by new typography, an updated color palette, and a new marketing approach, Buick explains in an official media press release. Over the next 12 to 16 months, the marque will also update its physical and digital properties to match the new corporate look.

Buick is also implementing changes to its connectivity experience strategy. All new Buick vehicles in the United States will come with a three-year OnStar and Connected Services Premium Plan subscription. Every new car from the brand will have a remote key fob, Wi-Fi data, and OnStar services included as standard in the MSRP of the vehicle.