Listen to this article

During this year’s 24 Hours of Le Mans (June 8-12), Jaguar will display the 1988 Le Mans-winning XJR-9, which will be accompanied by another very special guest. Next to the race car will be the new F-Pace SVR Edition 1988, designed and built to commemorate the British automaker’s triumph in the most demanding motorsport event from 34 years ago. The performance SUV is inspired by the brand’s racing success and will be produced in very limited numbers.

The highlight of the exterior tweaks has to be Midnight Amethys Gloss paintwork inspired by the original race car for the 1988 edition of Le Mans. It is combined with Champagne Gold Satin finish – also from the XJR-9 – for the 22-inch forged alloy wheels. A different shade of gold called Sunset Gold Sating covers the body emblems but is more visible on the inside where it is used on the steering wheel, steering wheel-mounted gear shifters, seats, and dashboard.

Gallery: Jaguar F-Pace SVR Edition 1988

19 Photos

The exterior color is exclusive to the Edition 1988 limited-edition model and so is the laser-etched Edition 1988 logo applied to each front fender. In addition, the door mirror caps, brake calipers, wheel center caps, and the R logo on the SVR badging are finished in gloss black as a contrast to the gold trim. Inside the cabin, naked carbon fiber is visible, as well as ebony leather upholstery for the dashboard, steering wheel, gear shift, and seats. All these tweaks come from Jaguar’s SV Bespoke division.

There are no mechanical tweaks and power continues to be provided by the firm’s 5.0-iter supercharged V8 gasoline engine. Delivering 550 horsepower (410 kilowatts) and 516 pound-feet (700 Newton-meters) of torque (up from 502 lb-ft/680 Nm before the 2021 model year), the mill is mated to an eight-speed automatic transmission from the torque converter type. The performance SUV can hit 60 miles per hour (96 kilometers per hour) in just 3.8 seconds and reach a top speed of 178 mph (286 kph).

Jaguar has plans to assemble just 394 examples of the F-Pace SVR Edition 1988 – one for each lap completed by the Le Mans-winning Jaguar – with a starting price of $110,000 (excluding $1,150 destination and delivery taxes) in the United States. The limited-edition performance SUV is now available to order at Jaguar’s dealers around the world.