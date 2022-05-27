Listen to this article

Big GM B-body station wagons from the 1990s enjoy a cult following backed by a devoted group of enthusiasts. The Chevrolet El Camino also holds station in the hearts of many gearheads. What happens when these two worlds collide? You probably see where this is going, and you have Tony McClurg to thank for taking us there.

The 1993 Chevrolet Caprice you see here is the handiwork of McClurg. He's selling his sweet ride on Facebook Marketplace in Oakfield, New York, and when we saw it we simply had to share it with the world. We also had to know more about it, so we dialed up McClurg who filled in some details not covered in his for-sale post. For example, the sliding rear window comes from the front of a pickup cap, which he found to offer the best fit on the custom Chevy. The window clears the rear folding seat and yes, it's still bolted in and fully functional with seat belts.

Photo Credit: Tony McClurg

McClurg told Motor1.com that creating the custom C-pillars was the biggest challenge. Getting the angle and width just right was key to having this look like a Caprice pickup instead of a Cadillac sedan. The sheet metal behind the seat was also tricky, bringing it all together for a smooth finish that still accommodates the wagon's plastic trim panels in the back.

And for the record, there is no cover for the bed. The rear seat is vinyl, the sides are plastic, the carpet is gone, and there's a factory drain plug in the painted floor that lets water out. McClurg says it's all-weather friendly, and that's based on years of car shows, car washes, and cruises that we suspect were epic fun.

Gallery: Custom 1993 Chevrolet Caprice Truck

7 Photos

Photo Credit: Tony McClurg

Aside from that, the Caprice rides on custom wheels and sports some snazzy aftermarket headlights up front. Inside you'll find a Kenwood 1,000-watt sound system, GPS, and a backup camera. There's a stock 5.7-liter V8 engine under the hood, though McClurg installed a line-lock system for occasions that call for a bit of tire smoke. He also gave the former woody wagon a sparking new paint job, and we mean that literally. A black base coat is topped with an aggressive blue metal flake that gives the Caprice its striking dark blue hue that varies in intensity from light to shadow.

We suspect the time and materials invested into this cool Chebby go far beyond McClurg's $15,000 asking price. It's certainly one of the more unique built-not-bought rides we've seen in a very long time.