Overland Expo creates what it calls the Ultimate Overland Vehicle by taking a 2022 GMC Sierra 1500 AT4X and overhauling the truck with rugged components from the organization's suppliers. The modified pickup debuts today at Overland Expo West in Flagstaff, Arizona.

The most obvious modification to this Sierra 1500 AT4X is removing the pickup's cargo bed and replacing it with a 6.4-foot-long tray with a 3.0-foot-long canopy on top of it. These pieces hold all sorts of off-roading gear, like an 8.0-gallon water tank, storage bins, and a full-length drawer.

A roof rack holds a bank of Rigid Adapt XP lights. There's also an extending awning up there for enjoying some shade while taking a rest from adventuring. Don't worry about losing contact with the world because a GMRS radio, Zoleo satellite communicator, and cell signal booster are on the roof.

In case the truck gets stuck, the roof rack carries the recovery gear. The equipment includes recovery boards, a jack, and a pack holding an axe, shovel, and other tools.

For enjoying some refreshments, the canopy holds a refrigerator. It gets power from a solar panel on the roof feeding two lithium-ion batteries. There's also a camping kitchen and an outdoor shower.

The truck rides on 17-inch wheels with Firestone Destination M/T2 tires around them. An onboard air system lets the driver inflate them to the right pressure for the conditions

The only powertrain tweak to the Sierra 1500 AT4X is a cat-back MagnaFlow exhaust.

Following the debut in Flagstaff, the rugged truck will make appearances at the Overland Expo events in Redmond, Oregon; Loveland, Colorado; and Arrington, Virginia.

The Sierra 1500 AT4X is a new addition to the truck's lineup for the 2022 model year. As the name implies, this trim sits above the already rugged AT4 grade. It features Multimatic DSSV spool-valve dampers. New springs increase wheel travel by 1.97 inches (50 millimeters) in front and 0.98 inches (25 millimeters) in the rear. Plus, there are front and rear electronic locking differentials.