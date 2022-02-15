The Xpedition Pro Xpro One motorhome features an angular exterior design that the company compares in its photos to the famous F-117 Nighthawk military aircraft. The body also has a camouflage paint scheme to complete the rugged, military-inspired look.

The Xpro One uses the Iveco Daily 4X4 as its underpinnings. The company is offering the motorhome in three wheelbase lengths: 133.9 inches (3,400 millimeters), 148.8 inches (3,780 millimeters), and 164.4 inches (4,175 millimeters). Panels on each side of the exterior provide access to storage areas, including aluminum toolboxes. There is also a pull-out gas grille.

In Poland, where Xpedition Pro is located, the Daily 4X4 comes with a 3.0-liter diesel engine making 177 horsepower (132 kilowatts) and 317 pound-feet (430 Newton-meters). Buyers can select a six-speed manual or eight-speed automatic transmission, and there's a transfer case for shifting the gearbox into low range. Front, center, and rear locking differentials offer lots of control for getting out of slippery situations.

The steeply angled rear section is for giving the motorhome a 27-degree departure angle in case the owner intends to take this rig into rugged terrain. There's also a 37-degree approach angle.

The Xpro One has room for three people to sleep. When you walk inside, there are folding stairs to your left that lead to the spot above the cab. A sitting area at the back converts into a bed for two.

The motorhome has all of the amenities that travelers would want to find. The kitchenette includes a sink, two-burner stove, and 4.767-cubic-foot (135-liter) refrigerator. The bathroom has a sink and cassette toilet. There's a separate shower.

The Xpro One carries two 52.83-gallon (200-liter) tanks for fresh and gray water. There's a Truma heater with a 2.64-gallon (10-liter) boiler. A pair of 160-amp-hour lithium-ion batteries provide off-grid electricity. While not pictured, the motorhome can accept solar panels on the roof.