Shelby American and Hertz are partnering to offer tuned Ford Mustangs some of which have over 900 horsepower (671 kilowatts) as rental cars. The first vehicles arrive this summer at select Hertz locations. Prices aren't yet available. The announcement is part of a three-year collaboration deal between the companies.

The Mustang Shelby GT500-H fastback will offer over 900 hp from a tuned Predator 5.2-liter supercharged V8 from the GT500. It'll be the most powerful rental car ever available from Hertz.

The GT500-H will also have a carbon-fiber hood with prominent vents. The panel will weigh 30 pounds (13.61 kilograms) less than the stock piece, according to Shelby.

Gold stripes over the body and along the side sills will pay homage to the look of the original Hertz Shelby Mustangs. The muscle car will ride on forged aluminum wheels with performance tires.

Inside, there will be a plaque on the dashboard with the GT500-H's production number. Hertz and Shelby American logos will decorate the cabin.

Shelby will build 25 examples of the GT500-H. Of those, 19 will have a Shadow Black exterior, and 6 will be Oxford White. They'll be available to rent in Phoenix, Arizona; Las Vegas, Nevada; and the Florida cities of Fort Myers, Miami, Orlando, and Tampa.

As a less powerful alternative, the Mustang Shelby GT-H will be available as a convertible and fastback. These models will use the 5.0-liter Coyote V8 making 450 hp, like the current Mustang GT.

The GT-H wears a different hood than a stock Mustang GT by having closely spaced, rear-facing vents. There's a Shelby-branded front grille with a mesh interior section. The revised front fascia features a winglet on each side. A revised taillight panel adorns the rear.

To upgrade the performance, these vehicles have a Borla cat-back exhaust and ride on 20-inch wheels with Michelin tires.

The GT-H will be available in Rapid Red Metallic, Oxford White, Carbonized Gray, and Shadow Black. All of them will have dual gold racing stripes and matching rocker stripes.

Folks will be able to rent the Shelby GT-H in Atlanta, Georgia; Dallas, Texas; Las Vegas, Nevada; Los Angeles, California; San Diego, California; San Francisco, California; Miami, Florida; Orlando, Florida; and Tampa, Florida.