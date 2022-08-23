Listen to this article

For the first time, Shelby American has created a production version of one of its EXP or experimental cars. Dubbed the Shelby GT500 Code Red, it's the first twin-turbo limited edition car offered by the company.

Apart from the visual differences from the usual Shelby GT500, the Code Red is powered by a beefed-up 5.2-liter V8 with high-performance components, boosted by a premium intercooled twin-turbo system, new fuel system, and engine management system, among others.

All those and more contribute to a final output of over 1,000 horsepower (746 kilowatts) and 780 pound-feet (1,058 Newton-meters) of torque when using 93 octane fuel. Feed the car with E85 Ethanol and it will produce up to 1,300-hp (969 kW) and 1,000 lb-ft (1,356 Nm) of pull.

Apart from the drivetrain upgrade, Shelby American also added the widebody package, along with new wheels, tires, axles, suspension tuning, interior, badges, carbon fiber hood, and more.

This isn't the first time that Shelby American has created an experimental GT500 Code Red. In 2008, the company made a twin-turbo Code Red with the help of Nelson's Racing Engines that re-engineered the 5.4-liter V8. However, it never made one due to its high cost and extreme nature, making the car not plausible for production. Shelby noted that "many of the issues we encountered 14 years ago no longer exist."

The 2008 GT500 Code Red was only one of the four experimental cars that Shelby American made over the course of 60 years. The other three were the 1968 Green Hornet, the 1967 Super Snake, and the 1967 Little Red. All of these cars serve as "test beds for innovation," and for the first time, one went into production due to high demand.

Only 10 units per model year will be made for 2020-2022 Shelby GT500s, with a package that starts at $209,995 (excluding the base car). Each Code Red purchase comes with membership in Team Shelby, the worldwide club Carroll Shelby established in 2008, and will be documented in the official Shelby Registry.