Listen to this article

Honda expands its European lineup with the official announcement of the all-new ZR-V SUV. The high-riding model hits the European market in 2023 and slots between the HR-V and CR-V in the brand’s portfolio. Here’s what we know about the new crossover for the time being.

Not much, actually, as Honda doesn’t want to unveil additional details regarding this brand new moniker for now. The only piece of information currently available is that the ZR-V uses a hybrid powertrain and it will join the HR-V and the next-generation CR-V, both featuring electrified engines under the hood.

The new ZR-V is part of Honda’s strategy to overhaul its European lineup with hybrid models. The SUV joins the new Civic e:HEV which will go on sale on the Old continent in the third quarter of the year. It will be interesting to see whether the ZR-V will use the hybrid powertrain of the HR-V or the more powerful hybrid from the electrified Civic. We put our money on the latter as the ZR-V is reportedly based on the Civic.

Our colleagues from Motor1.com Spain obtained photos (see below) of the ZR-V for China and the version for Europe is probably going to look a lot like its Chinese sibling. In the People’s Republic, the crossover will be sold exclusively with a non-hybrid 1.5-liter turbo engine mated to a CVT. The model will be produced by GAC-Honda. The Z in the model’s name comes from Honda’s wish to meet “the mobility needs of Generation Z and breaking paradigms in search of new experiences.”

Gallery: 2023 Honda ZR-V (China-spec)

8 Photos

With the launch of the ZR-V in Europe, Honda will have just a single model without any electrification. The upcoming new Civic Type R will become the marque’s last purely combustion-powered vehicle on the continent, where it will use a 2.0-liter turbocharged engine with more than 300 horsepower.

It’s also worth noting that Honda is currently working on the next-generation CR-V, which is scheduled to go on sale in Europe next year with a hybrid engine range, most likely also including a plug-in hybrid.