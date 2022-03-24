Honda is the latest automaker to announce a greener lineup for Europe where it will launch a purely electric subcompact crossover in 2023. It currently goes by the name of e:Ny1 Prototype, and if it looks familiar, there's a very good reason for that. It was first shown back in October 2021 as the e:NS1 and e:NP1 for China where the two will be made by the local Dongfeng Honda and GAC Honda joint ventures, respectively.

Of course, the similarities with the HR-V are quite obvious, despite the absence of a combustion engine. Speaking of which, Honda teased this week the HR-V for the United States as a different model. To our surprise, it's coming to Europe as well. It's billed as a C-segment crossover, which tells us it'll be bigger than the HR-V sold on the Old Continent. The plan is to have it on sale next year with a full hybrid powertrain.

Gallery: 2023 Honda e:Ny1 prototype

6 Photos

The crossover duo will join the hybrid-only Civic unveiled yesterday and due to go on sale this fall. In addition, the next-generation CR-V has also been confirmed for a Euro launch in 2023. The bigger SUV is going to be available with a choice between full hybrid and plug-in hybrid powertrains. Honda is expected to unveil the revamped CR-V before the end of the year.

These new hybrids and EVs are stepping stones to Honda's ultimate goal of discontinuing sales of combustion-engined cars globally by 2040. Until that happens, the first objective is to have battery-powered and fuel cell electric cars represent 40 percent of total deliveries by the end of the decade. The percentage is projected to double to 80 percent by 2035.

Meanwhile, the last hurrah for a gasoline-only Honda in Europe will be the hotly anticipated Civic Type R. It will be the final car to avoid any sort of electrification when it'll debut later this year. Expect a turbocharged 2.0-liter gasoline engine with over 300 horsepower sent to the front wheels exclusively through a six-speed manual transmission.