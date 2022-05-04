Listen to this article

Great Scott! There's a fresh teaser for the rebirth of DeLorean. We're going back to the future again as the reborn DMC shared a short clip on social media of its new EV. Styled by Italdesign, the EVolved flaunts its louvers akin to its source of inspiration – the DMC-12 penned by Giorgetto Giugiaro. In keeping with the latest design trend, it boasts an LED light bar extending over the wheel arches, spanning the rear end's entire width.

Bear in mind we're not looking at a production car, but rather at a concept we'll see later this year at the Pebble Beach Concours d'Elegance. A subsequent low-volume production vehicle is in the works, and thankfully, without the weak V6 PRV (Peugeot-Renault-Volvo) engine of the original DMC-12 where it was mounted at the back. Aside from the retrolicious window blinds, the EVolved will also retain the gullwing door layout of its ancestor.

Although not shown in the new video, we do know the wraparound light bar extends down where the bumper meets the rear quarter panel. There are two parallel lines of LEDs, presumably for the brakes and turn signals. A recent teaser showed the name of the company subtly debossed in the lower corner of the rear bumper, complemented by the not-so-subtle illuminated "DELOREAN" lettering.

Compared to the original, the new DeLorean EVolved appears to have a substantially more curvaceous body. The early 1980s sports car will go down in history as one of the most popular vehicles from the wedge era, even though the DMC-12 was a short-lived product. If it hadn't been for the Back to the Future trilogy, the feeling of nostalgia would've likely been far less intense.

DeLorean CEO Joost de Vries previously said the company will be a "full-line manufacturer," adding the coupe teased here wouldn't be enough for a viable business. It will be followed by more affordable, volume-oriented vehicles, but the firm's head honcho refrained from saying whether there will be SUVs and/or sedans.

The world premiere is set for August 18. Until then, three cars will be unveiled in the coming months, serving as 1990, 2000, and 2010 interpretations of the DeLorean. This promise was made by de Vries about a month ago while speaking during a podcast.