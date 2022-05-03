Listen to this article

The BMW M3 Touring looked ready for production the first time the automaker teased it. It has taken BMW nearly two years to develop the first official M3 wagon, and the wait for it may soon be over. A new report from BMWBlog suggests that BMW might reveal the new M3 as soon as this June.

BMWBlog doesn't specify the source of this information about the car's debut, but it does point to next month for the M3's big reveal. If this is true, it doesn't come as much of a surprise. BMW has been eager to show off the new wagon in the last few months, disclosing tidbits here and there about the model through various teasers and videos. All BMW has left to do is reveal it.

Gallery: New 2023 BMW M3 Touring Spy Shots

17 Photos

Previous rumors had suggested that BMW would reveal the new M3 sometime this summer, and the purported June debut would fall into that timeframe. Summer kicks off on June 21, giving BMW several days to pull off the cover before July arrives.

When the BMW debuts, it'll sport a familiar design inside and out and a familiar powertrain. The M3 Wagon will look like a 3 Series with several high-performance bits added, including more aggressive front and rear fascias, a lowered suspension, and a sporty exhaust system sticking out the back. Inside, the M3 Touring will get the company's latest iDrive8 infotainment system that includes a curved, dash-spanning display.

The M3 will arrive sporting the brand's tried-and-true 3.0-liter twin-turbocharged inline-six engine, which will likely produce 503 horsepower (375 kilowatts) and 479 pound-feet (650 Newton-meters) of torque in the long-roofed M3. It'll pair with BMW's eight-speed automatic gearbox that sends power to all four wheels. Don't expect rear-wheel drive or a manual.

If BMW misses the rumored June debut, we know the new wagon will debut before the year's end. However, while the first official M3 wagon is an exciting debut that the company won't be bringing it to the US. The high cost of homologating the wagon to US safety standards proved too prohibitive.