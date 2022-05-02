Listen to this article

Mazda gave us all wallpaper material back in October 2017 when it unveiled the achingly gorgeous Vision Coupe. If there's one car that deserves the nonsensical "four-door coupe" describer, it's this one. To the surprise of nobody, it didn't take too long until rumors emerged about the swoopy sedan going into production. Fast forward four and a half years later, the car is nowhere to be found. In fact, it seems highly unlikely it will ever happen.

Why? Three letters: S, U, and V. Mazda Europe's engineering boss Joachim Kunz told Autocar that "it's most important to sell SUVs.' He admitted that "it would be very nice… to have the FR [front-engine, rear-driven] concept and six-cylinder engine for a Mazda 6 successor or a large sports coupe." His statement is a quick reminder the large sedan won't take the RWD route to fight the German trifecta: BMW, Audi, and Mercedes-Benz.

Mazda Vision Coupe Concept

50 Photos

With SUVs having priority, we also wouldn't hold our breath for a road-going variant of the older 2015 RX Vision concept. Mazda is bringing back the rotary, but only as a range-extending engine for the MX-30 hybrid crossover. We can at least take comfort from knowing the MX-5 will stick to the formula of a RWD sports car with a gasoline engine for its NE generation.

Joachim Kunz explained why exciting cars are being put on the proverbial back burner: "This SUV trend is continuing, and even more for Mazda. It's what's selling best." Autocar goes as far as to cast doubt on the 6 sedan's future. The Zoom-Zoom company has been talking about the CX-60 and subsequent CX-70, CX-80, and CX-90 SUVs, with no word about the aging saloon. The third-gen car has been around for a decade, and there are no spy shots of a direct replacement.

With Mazda still being a relatively small automaker, it makes sense to go all-in on SUVs and go from there.