Listen to this article

In case you've missed the memo, William James Adams Jr. known by his stage name as "Will.I.Am" is Mercedes-AMG's brand ambassador for electrified cars. When the announcement was made in September 2021, the GT 63 S E Performance took center stage. They've now collaborated for something different that will be revealed on Thursday, May 5. Ok, but what is it?

Well, the side profile previewed in the shadowy teaser image seemingly shows a coupe. We mean that in the truest sense of the meaning as the car appears to have two doors. It has a long hood and a fairly short rear reminding us of the S-Class Coupe. However, that car has been discontinued and it wasn't offered with an electrified powertrain anyway.

It can be one of three things: a bespoke concept, a preview of the next-generation AMG GT Coupe, or an E-Class Coupe-based vehicle. Regardless, the front fascia will definitely be polarizing since it looks unusually chunky for a swoopy coupe. It appears the Black Eyed Peas founder took inspiration from the G63, so we’re wondering how it’s possible to have a cohesive design with such a peculiar combination of styling cues.

According to the rapper, he single-handedly "created a car for Mercedes-AMG." That's a rather bold statement for what will likely be a one-off. The official Will.I.Am page says the unnamed vehicle will "help fund inner-city school engineering programs to prepare our youth for a technological tomorrow." This tells us an auction could be organized for the electrified vehicle, with proceeds redirected toward a good cause.

The wild contraption is going to follow another radically styled vehicle – the Project Maybach. Unveiled in December 2021, the unique build was created in collaboration with late fashion designer Virgil Abloh. It too was a coupe with a square front end, but with off-road cues like all-terrain tires, body cladding, and a generous ride height.