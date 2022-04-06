The rumor mill is grinding away again about the Toyota Supra getting a high-performance GRMN variant. Japan's Spyder7 claims the sporty model uses a variant of the BMW S58 engine from the M3 and M4 that allegedly produces 533 horsepower (397 kilowatts).

The more powerful Supra would allegedly exclusively be available with a seven-speed dual-clutch gearbox, according to Spyder7's rumor. The GRMN would be rear-wheel drive in standard form, but all-wheel drive might be an option.

The GRMN Supra would reportedly gain a hood with a scoop to send cool air to the engine. There would also be a more aggressive front fascia. The roof and rear wing are allegedly carbon fiber.

The meaner Supra might arrive as soon as early 2023, according to this rumor. At least in Japan, pricing would start at around 10 million yen ($80,812 at current exchange rates).

It's worth noting that Spyder7 doesn't cite a specific source for where this info comes from. A translation of the story simply says that the details are "based on the latest information obtained." We have to take things with a grain of salt for now.

Rumors about the GRMN have circulated for years. Most of them suggest the hotter model would use the BMW S58 powerplant. Although, the older reports say the mill would have 503 hp (375 kW) like in the Competition variants of the M3 and M4.

Other reports about the Supra's future indicate that a variant with a six-speed manual is coming for the six-cylinder, too. The three-pedal layout might even be available as soon as the 2023 model. The evidence comes from screenshots that appear to possibly be from an internal communication showing the changes for the new model year. However, anyone could make images like this, so we can't put all of our faith into their accuracy.

The screenshots indicated Toyota's official announcement of the six-speed Supra was coming on April 28. Production would start in Austria in July, and the vehicles would begin arriving in showrooms in October.

At least in Japan, there would allegedly be a special Supra with the six-speed manual. The Matte White Edition would have an exclusive exterior color and tan leather for the interior upholstery.

The lead image above is the 2019 Toyota Supra 3000GT Concept.