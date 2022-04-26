The Ford Mustang is currently the best-selling sports car in the world. This surely means it is a very decent performance machine. Also, the higher the number of new Mustang sales, the higher the number of available Mustangs on the used car market. There are literally thousands of used Mustangs for sale all around the world but today we want to show you a very special example.

Du Pont Registry has this blue convertible GT Premium for sale in the United States and it’s from the 2019 model year. At a glance, this may look like just a slightly modified Mustang but the truth is this is one of the few Revenge Edition models. It doesn’t come with factory modifications but instead, it has been heavily modded by a company called Peregrine Automotive. Here’s why this is a special vehicle.

Gallery: 2019 Ford Mustang Revenge Edition for sale

24 Photos

The Revenge Edition is one of the wildest and most hardcore aftermarket tunings for the current generation pony car. It features a complete carbon fiber body, sans the roof and doors, with some visual tweaks compared to the stock model. The car rides on what the firm describes as the largest street-legal tires on the market made by Michelin – 345/30 R20. The wheels at the back and upfront have been upgraded to ensure better traction and improved handling.

Every single Mustang Revenge Edition comes with a heavily modified engine, too. A Stage 2 kit with a Roush supercharger and a custom tune helps the 5.0-liter V8 deliver up to 800 horsepower (588 kilowatts). As a side note, Peregrine Automotive can boost the output to even more than 800 hp (588 kW), though in this version the V8 engine is not legal in all states around the US.

Back to this particular car, it is currently listed at a price of $120,000. Yes, this is definitely not cheap but keep in mind the conversation to Revenge Edition specifications alone starts from $149,000 without the price of the donor car. And with just about 300 miles on the odometer, this car is particularly new and in mint condition.