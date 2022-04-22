Probably the biggest news this week is the unveiling of the next-generation BMW 7 Series. Quirky split headlights notwithstanding, it's the most important 7er ever due to the fact that it's the first of its kind to arrive with a full-electric counterpart, the i7.

So much so that BMW Japan is pretty excited with the model, announcing the 2023 BMW 7 Series several months before its official arrival later this year. And as early as today, the company is already taking orders for "The First Edition" models, which are limited in numbers for the Land of the Rising Sun.

The BMW 7 Series "The First Edition" is available in three flavors in Japan. It comes as the 740i Excellence, the 740i M Sport, and the full-electric i7 xDrive60 Excellence. As the first-edition models, these three will come with all the bells and whistles, including the touted 31.3-inch 8K panoramic display on the rear passenger area. The massive screen for entertainment is paired with a Bowers & Wilkins sound system, that boasts an amplifier output of 1,965W, 40 speakers, and 32 channels.

The new 7er may be a huge leap in terms of design compared to its predecessors, but the Bavarians keep its status as the top-spec, high-end model of the BMW range. As such, the first-edition models still come with the coveted merino leather seats in varying hues.

As 740i models, the ICE-powered BMW 7 Series in Japan comes equipped with a turbocharged 3.0-liter inline-six engine with a 48-volt mild-hybrid assist. Total output is at 375 horsepower (280 kilowatts) and 383 pound-feet (519 Newton-meters) of torque, with a brief boost to 398 lb-ft (540 Nm) when needed.

Meanwhile, the electric BMW i7 comes with two electric motors that make 536 hp (400 kW) and 549 lb-ft (744 Nm) combined. The 101.70-kilowatt-hour battery pack should be able to run up to around 300 miles (483 kilometers) at one full charge according to the estimated EPA ratings.

As mentioned, the 2023 BMW 7 Series "The First Edition" models in Japan will arrive in limited numbers – 50 for the 740i Excellence, 50 for the 740i M Sport, and 50 for the i7 xDrive60 Excellence. BMW Japan said that the first deliveries will begin in the fourth quarter of this year.