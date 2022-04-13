Electric vehicles are quite machines. Depending on where you're looking, this can be a good or bad thing. But on the safety front, such as other road users and pedestrians, it's an arguable issue.

That issue's the same with electric kick scooters. The pandemic has seen the increased usage of such devices for personal mobility. Segway, one of the world's leading manufacturers of electric mobility devices, has found a way to make their electric kick scooters safer – by introducing fake engine noises through Ninebot Engine Speaker Engine Sound Simulation System.

The Ninebot Engine Speaker Engine Sound Simulation System is a strap-on, wireless Bluetooth speaker. It's rechargeable via a standard USB-C port, plus it has IP55 dust and waterproofing. Yes, it can be used as a speaker for your favorite music but its engine sound simulation system is what piqued our interest.

Depending on your preference, you can choose to make your kick scooter sound like a single- or two-cylinder motorcycle. But if you're feeling cheeky, you have the option of a throaty V8 engine or even better, a V12 that nears what a Ferrari 812 Superfast can sing. Amusingly, the speaker revs with the electric scooter's throttle.

The introduction of the Ninebot Engine Speaker Engine Sound Simulation System came with Segway's new GT Series electric kick scooters. The new line has a GT2 model that can reach speeds of up to 43.5 miles per hour (70 kilometers per hour). With that speed, safety is definitely a concern and we believe that this $149.99 engine sound simulator can help with that – no matter how bold a V12-sounding kick scooter appears.

This begs the question: with EVs becoming more powerful and faster by the minute, should they have this fake engine sound feature as well?