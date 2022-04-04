Just earlier today, we reported that China has taken the decision to postpone this year’s Beijing Auto Show amid growing coronavirus cases in the country. There’s no announcement regarding a potential new date for the event, which was supposed to kick off on April 21. On the same day the show was postponed, the organizers of another major international show confirmed officially it will return next year.

Following a three-year hiatus, the Geneva International Motor Show is set to be held again in February next year. The organizers of the event made an official announcement on Facebook, confirming the dates for the 2023 edition of the show – February 14 to February 19, 2023. For now, there’s no announcement regarding the official press days, though we suppose there will be one or two days for the media representatives before the show opens its doors to the public.

The Geneva Motor Show has been on pause since 2020 when it was canceled due to the COVID outbreak. About two years ago, the announcement came just days before the show was supposed to start, forcing the automaker to host online debuts of the already confirmed premieres. In the next year, the 2021 edition of the GIMS was also canceled, fueling rumors about the future of the event. Then again, a 2022 show was announced just to be postponed to 2023.

Little is known about next year’s Geneva Motor Show but the organizers have already promised they are working to evolve the platform of the show to something even more exciting. A “more impactful show” is planned for 2023, though we don’t know whether this means a change in the known format of the event. The Geneva Motor Show has been famous for being one of the densest automotive exhibitions in terms of the number of participating automakers per exhibition area.